Hoth Therapeutics to Participate in LD Micro’s Zooming with LD, August 11th 8 AM PDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, announced today that the Company would be presenting at LD Micro’s Zooming with LD on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.

Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting an overview of the company, as well as discussing recent developments and key highlights, including the company’s just announced license to pursue the development of a breath-based COVID-19 mobile testing device.

The Hoth Therapeutics presentation will take place virtually over Zoom on Tuesday, August 11th, at 8 AM PDT.

To join the presentation, click here.

The password is HOTHwithLD

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth’s pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has also recently entered into two different agreements to further the development of two different vaccine prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

