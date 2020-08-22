How LiveRichMedia came to Revolutionize The Media World Through The Power of Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21 2020 / Jay Richardson of LiveRichMedia is most famously known for his pathway to transforming the world of media through his business, followed by his viral content production with over a billion views for brands, artists, and social media influencers across the globe. Jay has overtaken the worldwide business through discovering different entrepreneurial endeavours and talent, which have become his passion. Through working with top celebrities, including Dan Bilzerian, Nikita Dragun, Lily Ghalichi, Sommer Ray and more, while marketing for brands such as Bellami Hair, Fashion Nova, and Lilly Lashes, he has undoubtedly broadened the opportunities for growing a worldwide empire.

LiveRichMedia sets a great example of what can be achieved through hard work with a vision, regardless of anyone’s background, education, or humble beginnings. He possessed a taste for growing an empire and dove into the music industry. LiveRichMedia started making his mark as a Christian young youth minister. You may know him as BigJ from the Unity Klan, the pioneer of Christian rap music. From the age of eighteen, he toured for ten years to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ in sold out arenas all over the world. Releasing music at such a young age allowed him to gain experience in the mainstream business world, allowing him to build the courage to explore different avenues to discover success. The talent and experience continuously grew as his ventures guided him through countless paths, including the gaming industry by programming soundtracks for the top brand names such as, NBA 2K, EA Sports and John Madden Football. LiveRichMedia has become a multimillion dollar enterprise, which focuses on applying the power of technology to encompass visual works of art through videography.

Ten years ago, he acquired his motivation to get started with his business when he came to realize the power in videography and how significant they are to preserve memories in everyday life. One of the main reasons behind his drive for success is his son. He constructs a diligent work ethic to become an example for his son, who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy and eventually paved the way for his career to take off as a nuclear engineer.

Each entrepreneur discovers their key that drives the path to success and LiveRichMedia believes videos would be the top source of advertisements in today’s and the future’s society. With technology advancing on a daily basis, it is vital for businesses to strategize their tactics to adapt with the ever changing world. His love for storytelling sparked the passion to create visuals that appeal to the viewer’s eyes, which in turn brought LiveRichMedia to what it is today. However, the growth of an empire brings obstacles to overcome to ultimately reach goals of achievement. One of the main challenges he faced was incorporating the old way of thinking in marketing strategies, to the new and updated logistics. He believes that people mainly focus on their return on investment, which has become difficult to trace without links on Instagram or paywalls. Furthermore, he believes in the empowerment of women and seeks to uplift them to become independent and respected individuals within society. Being a black man trying to gain respect in the industry while trying to educate older white corporate men about the power of social media is also a struggle he encountered within the industry.

When asked what the meaning of success is, LiveRichMedia responded, “Success is the actual journey of life. The whole process of ups, downs, rich, and poor is success. The memories and seeing his clients and employees happy is the best reward.” He believes that fear evokes a negative energy, preventing those from reaching their goals. With the advanced knowledge of technology, his straight-forward and ingenious mindset helped inspire and pave his way into the media business, allowing his edge over the competition. Gaining a unique competitive advantage over the industry is crucial in establishing a brand. His main goal is to consistently push his limits and ultimately outwork the competition. Taking the time to delicately learn the craft, audience, and industry required repetition and countless hours of dedication.

LiveRichaMedia assures those constructing their own business to be adamant about their goals, devotion, and mission behind the concept. When asked what his advice for those trying to start their own business and brand, he responded, “Just remember starting your own business is just the start. Do not make excuses and purely do the work and put in the time, no one else will. You have to make it.”

