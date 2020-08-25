How Mike Dillard Used The Hard Times In His Life As The Inspiration To Become A Self-Made Millionaire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Mike Dillard, like many other kids, was bullied in middle and high school. These moments affected him profoundly like they do for many other kids. Fortunately, Mike was able to turn these difficult moments into something positive.

“If I’m being completely honest here, my story of entrepreneurship actually started in the dark, locker-filled hallways of middle school. I was the smallest kid in my class, and always had been, which made me the prime target for being bullied. That theme carried on through high school. When you’re in that position, you typically have two choices: You decide to express that pain and frustration in a negative way such as violence or drugs, or you use it as fuel to succeed and prove your self-worth. I thought it would be a hell of a lot more fun to succeed, so that’s the choice I made.” Mike recounts.

Mike began his journey into entrepreneurship when he was in college. Like many other famous entrepreneurs, he was doubted and told that he would not be able to achieve anything. At first, he thought these people may be right because it took him years to make any money at all.

“I got my first taste of entrepreneurship when I was in college through a network marketing company. Five years later, I had yet to make a dime. I was beyond frustrated because other people were succeeding all around me, and I couldn’t figure out why I was struggling.

What turned things around immensely for Mike was finding the right mentor to help him. His mentor was able to guide him towards the right path and to steer him away from the idea of “get-rich-quick” opportunities.

“That’s when a mentor of mine gave me some advice that would change my life forever. He said, “Mike if you want to make $50,000 per month (which was my life long goal at the time), you have to become someone who is actually capable of achieving that result. What skills have you mastered? What are you one of the best in the world at? What can you do that others cannot?” And that’s when I realized that I’d fallen for the “get-rich-quick” dream and that I’d failed to increase the amount of value I had to personally offer the world.” Mike explains.

With this new insight, Mike began to acquire valuable new knowledge and skills. He read every business book and course he could find for hours each day, and it worked. He taught himself how to build websites, run advertising campaigns, and generate leads for other businesses. This is what ultimately made him successful. Soon he went from waiting tables and barely making ends meet, to making more than $60,000 per month.

“Within the next 18 months, I went from waiting tables to making 7-figures by the age of 27. After building that business up to $25,000,000 in revenue, I launched a financial education company in 2010 in order to teach the general public how to invest like the wealthy. We made over $3.2 million in revenue in our first 7 days, and 8-figures in our first year.” Mike says.

Now, Mike is in the position to give back to others.

“Today, I run MikeDillardMentoring.com, which is a 52-week long mentoring program for up-coming entrepreneurs. We take someone who’s brand new to entrepreneurship and guide them step-by-step through the entire process of building a successful 6-7 figure business. Over 30 of my colleagues who’ve built companies to more than $5 billion in combined revenue are instructors in the program, making it unlike anything else that’s ever been created.” Mike states.

To find out more about Mike, follow him on Instagram here. You can also check out his website here.

