Hudson Announces Proposed Acquisition of All Remaining Equity Interests in the Company by Dufry AG Group, Hudson’s Controlling Shareholder

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hudson (NYSE: HUD), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Dufry AG Group (“Dufry”), its controlling shareholder with 57.4% ownership of the Company, pursuant to which Dufry would acquire all of the equity interests in Hudson that it does not already own for $7.70 in cash for each Hudson Class A share (the “Transaction”). The per-share price represents a 50.1% premium to Hudson’s closing price as of August 18, 2020, the day prior to the public announcement of the Transaction. Upon completion of the Transaction, Hudson will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Dufry and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The terms of the Transaction were negotiated, unanimously recommended, and approved by the independent directors of Hudson who formed a special committee to negotiate with Dufry, given Dufry’s existing ownership stake in Hudson and representation on Hudson’s Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors of Hudson, based on the recommendation of the special committee, and the Board of Directors of Dufry, approved the Transaction.

Roger Fordyce, CEO of Hudson, commented, “While our ownership structure will change as a result of the proposed Transaction, the re-integration of Hudson into Dufry will further facilitate the execution of our business strategy. Hudson successfully implemented its business and growth plans as a wholly owned Dufry subsidiary for nearly nine years prior to our initial public offering in 2018. Our strategy remains unchanged to serve as the all-encompassing travel partner and we will continue to focus on our four key pillars: travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free, and food and beverage.”

The Transaction is subject to approval by the holders of a majority of Hudson’s outstanding common shares present at a Hudson shareholder meeting to be held in due course. The Transaction is also conditioned upon the successful completion of an equity rights offering by Dufry to finance the Transaction, the approval of the equity capital increase necessary for such rights offering by Dufry’s shareholders, the consent of Dufry’s lenders under its existing credit facilities as well as other customary closing conditions. Dufry expects the Transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Hudson special committee was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as legal advisors and by Lazard Freres & Co. LLC as lead independent financial advisor. The special committee was also advised by Banco Santander, S.A.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airport, commuter hub, landmark, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Reform Act). Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us, and include, without limitation, statements regarding our business, financial condition, strategy, results of operations, certain of our plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, prospects and beliefs, the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the demand for air and other travel, our supply chain, as well as the impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations and statements regarding other future events or prospects.

