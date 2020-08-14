ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / ​Inc. Magazine Names BowPoint to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

BowPoint, LLC (“BowPoint”), a St. Louis based buyside mergers and acquisitions firm has been named by Inc. Magazine as number 692 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, making BowPoint one of the few M&A firms to have ever been named to the Inc. 5000, and ranking BowPoint as the fastest growing financial services firm in the State of Missouri with a 678% 3-Year revenue growth rate.

BowPoint joins companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many others who first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. The 2020 Inc. 5000 winners achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median revenue growth rate of 165 percent, with aggregate revenue of $209 billion in 2019.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

BowPoint’s rapid revenue growth has been the result of the successful completion of a record 19 transactions in 2019 involving buyers and sellers headquartered in 13 U.S. states and 2 Canadian provinces, accounting for over $350 Million in total enterprise value, with completed transactions within the niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial products, medical equipment, residential services, consumer services, industrial services, financial services, branded consumer products, and food co-packing industries.

“I’m extremely proud of our team and what we’ve been able to accomplish these last few years together,” said BowPoint’s Founder, Berlin Haugen. “We are lucky to work with some of the very best private equity groups in the country, and we truly owe our record growth to our amazing clients!”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2020

Selection Methodology:

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S. based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue.

About BowPoint:

BowPoint is a St. Louis, Missouri based buyside mergers and acquisitions intermediary that specializes in generating deal flow and provides M&A deal origination and corporate development support services to middle-market private equity groups, family offices, billionaire entrepreneurs, and retired Fortune 500 CEOs seeking to make platform and add-on acquisitions across North America. For more information, visit www.bowpoint.com.

About Inc. Media:

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For More Information Contact:

Berlin M. Haugen – Founder & CEO

BowPoint | www.bowpoint.com

7733 Forsyth Blvd, Suite 1100 | St. Louis, MO 63105

314.315.4170 (Direct) | bhaugen@bowpoint.com

