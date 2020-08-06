Infotech Launches New Doc Express® API for Document Integration

Integration Supports Safety, Efficiency and Electronic Data Management for Owners

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#eTicketing—Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, today launched an user-requested application programming interface (API) for its document workflow service Doc Express® that promotes integration with other key software solutions. The integration provides a seamless connection between electronic tickets and the Doc Express document management system.

“COVID-19 has really accelerated the need to collect materials delivery tickets electronically to best prioritize safety and provide a realistic workflow that follows social distancing guidelines,” Chad Schafer said, Infotech Associate Vice President of Business Development & Sales. “This integration offers a needed solution for owners to ensure safety and efficiency for their contractors while also gaining reliable, electronic data to move projects forward.”

While the new integration has critical benefits for e-Ticketing transfers, integrating with Doc Express also provides the following benefits:

Streamlined document workflow with easy-to-use approval process

Cost savings as time to final contract is significantly reduced with all contract documents in one place

Easy audit capabilities with search and filter to find your documents quickly

Reliable finance and accounting data with proof of delivery for faster payment generation

Automatic notifications to stay up-to-date on the status of contracts, documents and action items

With Doc Express’ secure and robust digital filing cabinet, the API offers a reduced risk of data loss or misplaced data that may eventually be needed for legal issues or audits. In addition, integration with Doc Express helps agencies prevent a series of minor project delays due to administrative tasks such as reviewing, approving and signing contract documents.

To learn more about Doc Express, visit https://www.infotechinc.com/doc-express.

About Infotech

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, Infotech’s solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express® and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information, visit infotechinc.com. In addition, for more information about Infotech’s expert statistical and econometric consulting services, visit infotechconsulting.com.

