Innovative Food Holdings to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

BONITA SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:IVFH) (“IVFH” or “the Company”), a nationwide direct provider of unique specialty food and specialty grocery items, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Investor Conference Thursday, September 3 at 4:00 pm ET. Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings will be presenting to a live virtual audience and will be available for virtual 1×1 meetings.

“I am excited to update the investment community on our recent progress, including additional details on how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated our ongoing transformation to a digitally-enabled, e-commerce-centric, direct-to-consumer and direct-to-chef company as second quarter e-commerce sales increased over 317% to a second quarter record $7.5 million,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1, 2020 – September 4, 2020. For those interested in having a meeting with IVFH, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com/ to register for the event.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com and www.walmart.com .

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially”, “targeting”, or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

