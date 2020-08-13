Insight Sourcing Group and OMNIA Partners Announce Strategic Partnership

Insight Sourcing Group (ISG) and OMNIA Partners are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining ISG’s industry-leading procurement and strategic sourcing consulting services with OMNIA Partners’ best-in-class portfolio of GPO programs.

ATLANTA, GA and NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Following the acquisition of Insight GPO by OMNIA Partners in December of 2019, Insight Sourcing Group and OMNIA Partners have finalized a strategic partnership. This new agreement provides Insight Sourcing Group clients’ access to OMNIA Partners’ extensive portfolio of GPO programs and provides OMNIA Partners and its customers with access to Insight Sourcing Group’s comprehensive strategic sourcing and procurement services and technologies.

“This is a highly strategic partnership for our firm and is the critical consummation of our GPO strategy following the sale of our GPO assets to OMNIA Partners last year,” says Brian Houpt, Executive Vice President at Insight Sourcing Group. “OMNIA Partners brings tremendous scale and volume behind its robust GPO programs that give ISG’s clients access to a larger breadth of offerings with better pricing and service. We are excited to offer to our clients the broad and deep set of OMNIA Partners programs as GPO strategies remain a critical part of our client offering.”

From the beginning, it has been evident that both companies are well-aligned in serving the procurement community. This partnership provides both firms with a breadth of capability that is unmatched in the marketplace today.

OMNIA Partners’ portfolio includes direct materials, facilities, travel, HR and corporate services is a strong competitive advantage for companies and procurement organizations. OMNIA Partners, in turn, will collaborate with ISG to access its industry-leading consulting and analytics offerings for the benefit of its members. ISG will offer strategic sourcing and procurement consulting, market-leading spend analytics, energy cost optimization, and advanced category analytics to drive additional value for the OMNIA Partners membership.

Todd Abner, President and CEO of OMNIA Partners says, “As a result of the successful acquisition and incorporation of Insight GPO into the OMNIA Partners organization, the strategic partnership with Insight Sourcing Group will offer additional value to our members, as well as to the clients of ISG. OMNIA Partners continues to lead the market with innovative solutions and successful partnerships.”

About Insight Sourcing Group

Insight Sourcing Group is the largest and fastest-growing consulting firm in North America focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services. Founded in 2002, the firm works with senior executives and procurement leaders to accelerate savings through strategic sourcing and procurement transformation consulting services, energy cost management, and on-going category analytics and spend visibility through its SaaS solutions SpendHQ and Insight Analytics. Insight Sourcing Group has worked with hundreds of corporate clients of all sizes and over 50 Private Equity firms. To learn more, visit www.insightsourcing.com.

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust. OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Our immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. To learn more about OMNIA Partners, visit www.omniapartners.com.

