JP & Associates REALTORS(R) Goes from an Independent Company to Operating in 17 States, All in Two Years

The Founder of JPAR Hopes to Be in All 50 U.S. States by 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Giuseppe ‘JP’ Piccinini, the owner and founder of JP & Associates REALTORS(R), is pleased to announce that his company has gone from an independent company to operating in 17 states, all in two years. This is part of Piccinini’s rapid expansion plan for his company.

As a company spokesperson noted, Piccinini hopes that JPAR will be in all 50 states by 2023.

Piccinini founded his company in 2011 with one key goal in mind: to supply real estate agents with everything they could want or need in a brokerage. As a top producing agent himself, Piccinini has a great deal of first-hand knowledge about the industry, and what Realtors need to succeed.

When launching JPAR, Piccinini focused his company on two key components: productivity and service. That mindset is what led JPAR to become the #1 independent brokerage for home sales in Texas.

Now, nine years later, Piccinini’s vision and plan have been very successful. Over 200 Realtors join each month, and with the sale of over 50 franchises, the spokesperson noted that JPAR is now listed as the nation’s number one fastest-growing 100 percent commission brokerage and Top 10 U.S. franchise.

“JP & Associates REALTORS is a full-service brokerage at a capped, transaction fee cost with a productivity standard and a service-based culture,” the spokesperson noted, adding that JPAR offers free company leads and referral programs, 7 day broker support, as well as training, coaching and mentorship.

Over the last couple of years, Piccinini has also strived to hire quality leadership. As he has seen many times during his career, assigning the right people to the correct positions for their skillsets will make a huge difference. Starting in 2018, Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR Brokerage (former Executive for HomeServices SoCal & EVP at Tom Ferry International) was among the first key figures to join JPAR. Joining in 2019, Geoff Lewis (former RE/MAX President) guides the ship as President of Vesuvius Holdings, LLC & CEO of JPAR Franchising. Other key additions include Justin Tracy (Former CEO/Founder of Kunversion), LaTascha Durden, Vesuvius Holdings, LLC Chief of Staff, and Tom Freireich, VP of Partnerships and Events (former Keller Williams Director of Vendor Relations). These additions have been especially helpful to JPAR as it expanded into franchising.

“We have an amazing team of strong leaders, and by prioritizing their skills, we have seen a great deal of focused growth in all areas,” he said.

For Realtors who wish to work with a company that is committed to giving back to the community, the spokesperson noted that JPAR has a strong service-based culture.

“We have established the Emilio & Giovanna Piccinini Better Future Foundation. This amazing Foundation is dedicated to rewarding those children who face challenges, but still strive to accomplish academic and leadership achievements in hopes of a better future,” the spokesperson noted.

