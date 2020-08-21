JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta for Air Conditioning & Heating

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning is a Five-Year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Region of Southern Alberta and the Category of Air Conditioning & Heating.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: Winning shows us that we are offering our customers the best furnace and AC services. That we are doing right by them with reliability and trustworthiness. Since winning we have been able to build stronger trust with our current and future customers.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: At JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning we understand that a high-quality company includes both the service itself as well as the product. That’s why we are proud to offer industry-leading equipment, including our Eco-Slim line that provides the most efficient and quietest operation of an AC on the market as well as many other eco-friendly products.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client’s expectations on a job?

A: Our team is what makes us unique here at JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning. Each individual owns their respected department yet we work together to create a seamless process. This is reflected in the consistent feedback we have from our customers. Check out one of our recent reviews below.

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: We are proud to offer our customers “The Last Furnace & AC You’ll Ever Buy” with our Signature Lifetime Unit Replacement Warranty.

Q: How do you keep up with the trends in your industry?

A: We have a strong partnership with Daikin Manufacturing where we stay up to date on new training, technology, and products to better service our customers. The industry is constantly evolving with the involvement of automation and smartphones and we strive to provide our clients with the most up to date comfort technology.

Q: Are you or your company involved in your community? (charity, fundraising, etc.)

A: We do our best to stay involved in the community with charities and fundraising. We have provided donations to charities like the Calgary Humane Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and some unique fundraising opportunities like the Calgary Hitmen’s “One Ticket One Tree”, where we purchased over 800 tickets for elementary school children and families. Each ticket purchased leads to a new tree being planted.

Q: What is one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: Each day, I actively strive to provide the best experience I can in everything that we do. Every small action can lead to big results, and we are proud of the amazing growth we have seen and continue to see here at JPS Furnace & Air Conditioning.

