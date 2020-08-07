Juan Munoz, a Former Rocket Scientist for NASA, is Finding Success as a Realtor in Denver, Colorado

Munoz, who is the Founder of Now Properties, Credits His Experiences with NASA for Providing him with an Outstanding Work Ethic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / When people contact Realtor Juan Munoz for assistance in buying or selling a home, they will not only work with one of the top Realtors in the Denver, Colorado area-they will also get to tell their friends and family they met an actual rocket scientist.

Munoz, who is the founder of Now Properties, is a NASA engineer turned top real estate agent who is bringing a new approach to the industry based on his experiences as a rocket scientist. By embracing NASA’s philosophy of “Failure is not an option,” Munoz has a strong work ethic that has helped Now Properties to be a leading real estate agency in the Denver area.

To learn more about Munoz and the services that he and his team offer at Now Properties, please check out https://www.homesindenvernow.com/.

As Munoz noted, after working as a NASA engineer, he decided it was time for a career change. After thinking about what he might want to do next, Munoz realized he had a genuine fascination with the entire process of real estate. From helping people to sell their homes to assisting those who are looking to buy the house of their dreams, Munoz decided that being a Realtor would be the ideal next career step.

Munoz founded Now Properties and got to work helping people to sell their Denver, Colorado area houses as quickly as possible, for more money. He also strives to assist those who want to purchase a home to find and buy the perfect home for their needs, all with less hassle.

Thanks to his innovative approach to the real estate industry, Munoz is now one of the top Realtors in the region.

“Our listing process makes it easy to sell your Colorado house,” Munoz said, adding that first, he asks potential clients to tell him about their house and their goals for the sale.

“Next, we will research your property and recent sales, offering you a suggested listing price. From there, it’s up to you. If you choose to work with us, we will use advanced marketing and handle all of the details to sell your house fast.”

About Juan Munoz and Now Properties:

Juan Munoz is the founder of Now Properties, Denver. He is a former Rocket Scientist turned Realtor. His unique experience with NASA has led him to be a top-notch Realtor – as NASA says, “Failure is not an option.” For more information, please visit https://www.homesindenvernow.com.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

+1 (702)935 89 06

SOURCE: Now Properties

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/600705/Juan-Munoz-a-Former-Rocket-Scientist-for-NASA-is-Finding-Success-as-a-Realtor-in-Denver-Colorado