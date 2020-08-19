Keysight Technologies Takes Series of Marquee Customer Forums Virtual

Keysight World 2020 virtual events across the Americas, Europe and Asia delivered to customers online

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Now more than ever, innovation must continue. And as Keysight customers continue innovating what’s next, Keysight is innovating its 2020 Keysight World events to deliver the latest in industry, design and test trends for customers from the comfort of their desks.

When:

September 22 nd to 24 th , 2020: Live virtual events will be available in the Americas, Europe, and Asia in English (in appropriate time zones).

to 24 , 2020: Live virtual events will be available in the (in appropriate time zones). September 22 nd to 25 th , 2020: Live virtual event will be available in Korean .

to 25 , 2020: Live virtual event will be available in . October 6 th , 2020: Live virtual event will be available in Vietnamese .

, 2020: Live virtual event will be available in . October 6th to 9th, 2020: Live virtual event will be available in India in English.

Across the 1-4 days, Keysight will offer a dive deep into the hottest topics from design to deployment in 5G, automotive, advanced measurements, high-speed digital, and IT network security. Each of these 5 tracks is designed for an immersive experience with thought leaders and experts delivering presentations, demonstrations and LIVE Q&A.

How to participate: There is no charge for participation in Keysight World. Customers can easily build schedules across the following five tracks:

5G: New frequency bands, a new over-the-air interface, and the use of multiple-input / multiple-output and beamforming technologies are driving a disruptive shift in design and test techniques. Customers will learn how to emulate the latest 5G devices and networks, increase the performance of 5G innovations and streamline workflow.

Automotive: Cars are evolving dramatically, as is their use of electronics to enable the future of transportation. Maintaining a safe driving experience in the era of e-mobility and autonomous driving requires constant secure connectivity on- and off-vehicle, dozens of IoT sensors and precise timing. Customers will learn that when safety is in the balance, validating these components demands accuracy and precision that go far beyond “pass” or “fail.”

Advanced Measurements: Offers a sneak peek into a variety of exciting new design and test techniques used in quantum computing, mmWave or space technology. Customers rely on accurate measurements to identify issues early whether dealing with superconducting qubits or high frequency and wide-bandwidth measurements. Customers will learn how to accurately model and predict real-world behavior to improve performance and safeguard designs.

High-speed Digital: Standards and data center networking speeds are quickly evolving to support ever-increasing computing and performance demands. Faster networking speeds require faster memory and faster serial bus communications. Organizations need to address parallel design challenges necessary to support emerging technologies such as 5G, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. Customers will learn how Keysight’s unique solutions help master high-speed digital designs across all product development stages – from design and simulation through analysis, debug and compliance test.

IT Network Security: Keysight brings decades of experience as the source of truth for the biggest network equipment makers and network operators on the planet. As a result, Keysight offers the dynamic intelligence needed to run and secure networks at the center of everything we do. Learn how the ability to measure helps manage not just the traffic on a network, but its security as well.

In addition to the technical sessions, Keysight will offer a comprehensive list of solution demonstrations that can be accessed at any time on the event day. Participants will be able to transition between sessions and demos as if they were in a “traditional” conference or tradeshow.

Registration Information

Keysight World Americas: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/keysight-world-2020/americas.html

Keysight World Europe: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/keysight-world-2020/europe.html

Keysight World Asia Pac: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/keysight-world-2020/asia-pacific.html

Keysight World South Korea: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/keysight-world-2020/south-korea.html

Keysight World India: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/keysight-world-2020/india.html

Keysight World Vietnam: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/keysight-world-2020/vietnam.html

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

