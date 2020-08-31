LD Micro – 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

Registration details and the company schedule can be seen here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com

“I have slept well since March,” said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The list of presenters in below:

1847 Goedeker GOED 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX Acer Therapeutics ACER Acme United Corp ACU Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM AcuityAds AT.TO ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. ADIL Aditxt Therapeutics ADTX Advaxis ADXS Aehr Test Systems AEHR AIkido Pharma Inc. AIKI AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM Air Industries Group AIRI Akerna KERN Alfi Inc. PRIVATE Algernon Pharmaceuticals AGNPF Alimera Sciences ALIM ALJ Regional Holdings ALJJ Allot ALLT Alpine 4 Technologies ALPP Altigen Communications ATGN American Resources Inc. AREC American Shared Hospital Services AMS AnalytixInsight Inc. ALY Annovis Bio ANVS Antibe Therapeutics ATE.V Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. APEN Applied Energetics, Inc. AERG Aptorum Group Limited APM Aqua Metals AQMS AquaBounty Technologies AQB Arch Therapeutics ARTH Arcimoto FUV Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ARTL Assure Holdings ARHH Asure Software ASUR Atomera Incorporated ATOM Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. ATOS AutoWeb, Inc. AUTO Avivagen VIVXF Axos Financial AX AYRO Inc AYRO AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. AZRX Ballantyne Strong Inc BTN Barfresh Food Group BRFH Bel Fuse, Inc. BELFA BELLUS Health BLU BIO-key International BKYI BioCardia, Inc. BCDA Biocept, Inc. BIOC Bioceres Crop Solution BIOX BioHiTech Global BHTG BioLargo, Inc. BLGO Biolase, Inc. BIOL Biomerica BMRA BioSig Technologies BSGM BioSyent Inc. RX.V BK Technologies BKTI BlackBoxStocks, Inc. BLBX Blink Charging BLNK BlueCity BLCT Blueknight BKEP Boxlight Corporation BOXL Bridgeline BLIN Bright Mountain Media BMTM C-Bond Systems CBNT Caladrius Biosciences CLBS Calmare Therapeutics CTTC Calyxt, Inc. CLXT Camtek Ltd. CAMT Can B Corp. CANB Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd. CANF Capricor Therapeutics CAPR Capstone Turbine CPST CEL-SCI Corporation CVM Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH CEMATRIX Corporation CVX.V Cemtrex, Inc. CETX Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CSSE ChromaDex CDXC Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CTXR Cleanspark CLSK ClearOne Communications Inc. CLRO CloudMD Software DOCRF CLPS Incorporation CLPS Compass Diversified Holdings CODI Converge Technology Solutions CTS Conversion Labs CVLB Crown EK CRKN CTG CTG Cure Pharmaceutical CURR CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK Cytosorbents Corporation CTSO Data443 Risk Mitigation ATDS Delcath Systems Inc. DCTH Diginex JFK Digirad Corporation DRAD Digital Ally DGLY Dolphin Entertainment Inc. DLPN DPW Holdings, Inc. DPW Driven Deliveries, Inc. DRVD Dyadic International, Inc. DYAI Edesa Biotech, Inc. EDSA ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO electroCore ECOR eMagin EMAN ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. NDRA Energous WATT Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI Energy Fuels UUUU Enthusiast Gaming EGLX EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. EVLLF Envision Solar EVSI Esports Entertainment Group GMBL Evogene EVGN Excellon Resources EXLLF Exro Technologies Inc XRO FAT Brands Inc. FAT FinCanna Capital CALI.CN Flux Power Holdings FLUX Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. FRSX Fortress Biotech FBIO Freedom Holding Corp. FRHC Futuris MISM Genasys Inc. GNSS Genprex, Inc. GNPX Gigatronics GIGA Global Crossing Airlines JETMF Global Self Storage SELF Goldmoney Inc. XAUMF GOLO Mobile Inc. GOLO Greenbox POS GRBX Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers GTMS Grom Social Enterprises GRMM GSI Technology GSIT HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. HEWA Helius Medical Technologies HSDT Heritage Global, Inc. HGBL Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG Hill Street Beverage Company Ltd. BEER.V Hoth Therapeutics, Inc HOTH Humanigen, Inc. HGEN iCAD ICAD iConsumer Corp RWRDP Ideal Power IPWR Ideanomics IDEX IDEAYA Biosciences IDYA IDW Media IDWM IEC Electronics IEC IMAC Holdings IMAC ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPATF Immunovia AB IMMNOV IMV Inc. IMV Indonesia Energy Corporation INDO InfuSystems INFU Innovative Food Holdings IVFH Inpixon INPX InspireMD NSPR Intellicheck, Inc. IDN Interlink Electronics LINK inTEST Corporation INTT Inuvo, Inc. INUV Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR JanOne Inc. JAN Jerash Holdings JRSH Kandi Technologies KNDI Killi Ltd. MYID Kindred Biosciences KIN Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA Know Labs, Inc. KNWN Kontrol Energy Corp. KNRLF KULR Technology Group KULR Lantern Pharma LTRN Leatt Corporation LEAT Lexaria Bioscience LXRP LifeQuest World Corporation LQWC LifeVantage LFVN LightPath Technologies LPTH Lightwave Logic LWLG Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. LCTX LiveXLive Media, Inc. LIVX Lomiko Metals Inc. LMRMF Mace Security International, Inc. MACE Magal Security Systems Ltd. MAGS Mako Mining MAKOF Mama Mancini’s MMMB Manitex International Inc MNTX Marrone Bio Innovations MBII Matinas MTNB Medallion Financial Corp. MFIN Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. MDP.V Mene MENE Meritage Hospitality Group MHGU Microbix Biosystems Inc. MBX.TO Microbot Medical MBOT Milestone Scientific MLSS Mohawk Group MWK Moleculin Biotech MBRX Monaker Group MKGI MTBC, Inc. MTBC My Size Inc. MYSZ Myomo MYO NameSilo Technologies URL.CN Nanalysis Corp. NSCI Nano Dimension NNDM Nanotech Security Corp. NTS.V NanoViricides, Inc. NNVC Navidea Biopharmaceuticals NAVB nDivision Inc. NDVN Nemaura Medical NMRD NeoGenomics NEO Nephros, Inc. NEPH NervGen Pharma Corp. NGENF Neubase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE Newtek Business Services NEWT Newtopia NEWU Nightfood Holdings NGTF Nova Leap Health Corp. NLH.V NowRx PRIVATE NXT Energy Solutions NSFDF Oblong Inc. OBLG Ocugen, Inc. OCGN Odyssey Group International ODYY Odyssey Marine Exploration OMEX OMNIQ Corporation OMQS OncoCyte Corporation OCX Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. ONCY OncoSec Medical Incorporated ONCS One Stop Systems OSS OneSoft Solutions Inc. OSS.V OpGen OPGN OpSens Inc. OPS Optex Systems Holdings OPXS OptimizeRx OPRX Origin Agritech Limited SEED Orion Energy Systems OESX PAVmed Inc. PAVM Pelican Delivers PRIVATE Performant PFMT PFSweb, Inc. PFSW Piedmont Lithium PLL Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV POET Technologies Inc PTK.V Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI Profire Energy PFIE Protech Home Medical Corp. PTQQF Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT Quisitive Technology Solutions QUIS Qumu Corporation QUMU Ra Medical Systems RMED RADA Electronic Industries Ltd RADA Radcom Ltd. RDCM RadNet, Inc. RDNT Rafael Holdings RFL Rainmaker ANY RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK RedHill Biopharma RDHL Redishred Capital Corp. KUT Rekor Systems, Inc REKR Remark Holdings MARK Renesola Power SOL Research Solutions RSSS Resonant Inc. RESN RIWI Corp. RIWI.V RumbleOn RMBL Safeguard Scientifics, Inc SFE Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX Sangoma Technologies STC.V SANUWAVE SNWV ShiftPixy PIXY Sigma Labs, Inc. SGLB Simulations Plus SLP Slinger Bag SLBG Smith-Midland Corporation SMID Soligenix, Inc. SNGX Sono-Tek SOTK Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE SRAX, Inc. SRAX Stereotaxis STXS Streamline Medical Group PRIVATE Summit Wireless Technologies WISA Sunworks Inc. SUNW Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG Taronis Fuels TRNF The Joint Chiropractic JYNT The Singing Machine Company SMDM Theralink Technologies OBMP ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO Thunderbird Entertainment TBRD.V Timber Pharmaceuticals TMBR Tinybeans TNYYF Titan Medical TMD Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA Todos Medical LTD TOMDF Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. TRCH Transphorm TGAN Trxade Group MEDS Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR UGE International Ltd. UGE.V Ur-Energy Inc. URG US Gold Corp USAU US Nuclear Corporation UCLE Verb Technology VERB VerifyMe VRME Vertex Energy VTNR Victory Square Technologies VST Village Farms International VFF VIQ Solutions VQS VirTra, Inc. VTSI Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. VMAR VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN Vivos Inc. RDGL Volition RX Ltd VNRX Vox Royalty VOX.V Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd VYGVF Vuzix Corporation VUZI WANdisco, Inc WANSF Wayside Technology Group Inc WSTG WeedMD WDDMF WELL Health Technologies WELL.TO Weyland Tech WEYL WidePoint Corporation WYY Willow Biosciences CANSF Wireless Telecom Group WTT Workhorse Group WKHS Wrap Technologies WRTC Xinyuan Real Estate XIN Xpel Inc XPEL Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. XTG Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN ZAGG Inc ZAGG Zedge, Inc. ZDGE Zoom Telephonics ZMTP Zynex, Inc. ZYXI

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

View source version on accesswire.com:

