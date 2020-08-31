LD Micro – 360 Companies Set to Present this Week
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.
Registration details and the company schedule can be seen here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com
“I have slept well since March,” said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.
The list of presenters in below:
|
1847 Goedeker
|
GOED
|
1847 Holdings LLC
|
EFSH
|
22nd Century Group, Inc.
|
XXII
|
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
ACRX
|
Acer Therapeutics
|
ACER
|
Acme United Corp
|
ACU
|
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
ATNM
|
AcuityAds
|
AT.TO
|
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
|
AEY
|
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
ADIL
|
Aditxt Therapeutics
|
ADTX
|
Advaxis
|
ADXS
|
Aehr Test Systems
|
AEHR
|
AIkido Pharma Inc.
|
AIKI
|
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
|
AIM
|
Air Industries Group
|
AIRI
|
Akerna
|
KERN
|
Alfi Inc.
|
PRIVATE
|
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
|
AGNPF
|
Alimera Sciences
|
ALIM
|
ALJ Regional Holdings
|
ALJJ
|
Allot
|
ALLT
|
Alpine 4 Technologies
|
ALPP
|
Altigen Communications
|
ATGN
|
American Resources Inc.
|
AREC
|
American Shared Hospital Services
|
AMS
|
AnalytixInsight Inc.
|
ALY
|
Annovis Bio
|
ANVS
|
Antibe Therapeutics
|
ATE.V
|
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
|
APEN
|
Applied Energetics, Inc.
|
AERG
|
Aptorum Group Limited
|
APM
|
Aqua Metals
|
AQMS
|
AquaBounty Technologies
|
AQB
|
Arch Therapeutics
|
ARTH
|
Arcimoto
|
FUV
|
Arcturus Therapeutics
|
ARCT
|
Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
|
ARTL
|
Assure Holdings
|
ARHH
|
Asure Software
|
ASUR
|
Atomera Incorporated
|
ATOM
|
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
|
ATOS
|
AutoWeb, Inc.
|
AUTO
|
Avivagen
|
VIVXF
|
Axos Financial
|
AX
|
AYRO Inc
|
AYRO
|
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
|
AZRX
|
Ballantyne Strong Inc
|
BTN
|
Barfresh Food Group
|
BRFH
|
Bel Fuse, Inc.
|
BELFA
|
BELLUS Health
|
BLU
|
BIO-key International
|
BKYI
|
BioCardia, Inc.
|
BCDA
|
Biocept, Inc.
|
BIOC
|
Bioceres Crop Solution
|
BIOX
|
BioHiTech Global
|
BHTG
|
BioLargo, Inc.
|
BLGO
|
Biolase, Inc.
|
BIOL
|
Biomerica
|
BMRA
|
BioSig Technologies
|
BSGM
|
BioSyent Inc.
|
RX.V
|
BK Technologies
|
BKTI
|
BlackBoxStocks, Inc.
|
BLBX
|
Blink Charging
|
BLNK
|
BlueCity
|
BLCT
|
Blueknight
|
BKEP
|
Boxlight Corporation
|
BOXL
|
Bridgeline
|
BLIN
|
Bright Mountain Media
|
BMTM
|
C-Bond Systems
|
CBNT
|
Caladrius Biosciences
|
CLBS
|
Calmare Therapeutics
|
CTTC
|
Calyxt, Inc.
|
CLXT
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
CAMT
|
Can B Corp.
|
CANB
|
Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd.
|
CANF
|
Capricor Therapeutics
|
CAPR
|
Capstone Turbine
|
CPST
|
CEL-SCI Corporation
|
CVM
|
Celsius Holdings, Inc.
|
CELH
|
CEMATRIX Corporation
|
CVX.V
|
Cemtrex, Inc.
|
CETX
|
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
|
CSSE
|
ChromaDex
|
CDXC
|
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
CTXR
|
Cleanspark
|
CLSK
|
ClearOne Communications Inc.
|
CLRO
|
CloudMD Software
|
DOCRF
|
CLPS Incorporation
|
CLPS
|
Compass Diversified Holdings
|
CODI
|
Converge Technology Solutions
|
CTS
|
Conversion Labs
|
CVLB
|
Crown EK
|
CRKN
|
CTG
|
CTG
|
Cure Pharmaceutical
|
CURR
|
CynergisTek, Inc.
|
CTEK
|
Cytosorbents Corporation
|
CTSO
|
Data443 Risk Mitigation
|
ATDS
|
Delcath Systems Inc.
|
DCTH
|
Diginex
|
JFK
|
Digirad Corporation
|
DRAD
|
Digital Ally
|
DGLY
|
Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
|
DLPN
|
DPW Holdings, Inc.
|
DPW
|
Driven Deliveries, Inc.
|
DRVD
|
Dyadic International, Inc.
|
DYAI
|
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
|
EDSA
|
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.
|
SOLO
|
electroCore
|
ECOR
|
eMagin
|
EMAN
|
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
|
NDRA
|
Energous
|
WATT
|
Energy Focus, Inc.
|
EFOI
|
Energy Fuels
|
UUUU
|
Enthusiast Gaming
|
EGLX
|
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.
|
EVLLF
|
Envision Solar
|
EVSI
|
Esports Entertainment Group
|
GMBL
|
Evogene
|
EVGN
|
Excellon Resources
|
EXLLF
|
Exro Technologies Inc
|
XRO
|
FAT Brands Inc.
|
FAT
|
FinCanna Capital
|
CALI.CN
|
Flux Power Holdings
|
FLUX
|
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|
FRSX
|
Fortress Biotech
|
FBIO
|
Freedom Holding Corp.
|
FRHC
|
Futuris
|
MISM
|
Genasys Inc.
|
GNSS
|
Genprex, Inc.
|
GNPX
|
Gigatronics
|
GIGA
|
Global Crossing Airlines
|
JETMF
|
Global Self Storage
|
SELF
|
Goldmoney Inc.
|
XAUMF
|
GOLO Mobile Inc.
|
GOLO
|
Greenbox POS
|
GRBX
|
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
|
GTMS
|
Grom Social Enterprises
|
GRMM
|
GSI Technology
|
GSIT
|
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc.
|
HEWA
|
Helius Medical Technologies
|
HSDT
|
Heritage Global, Inc.
|
HGBL
|
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.
|
HRTG
|
Hill Street Beverage Company Ltd.
|
BEER.V
|
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc
|
HOTH
|
Humanigen, Inc.
|
HGEN
|
iCAD
|
ICAD
|
iConsumer Corp
|
RWRDP
|
Ideal Power
|
IPWR
|
Ideanomics
|
IDEX
|
IDEAYA Biosciences
|
IDYA
|
IDW Media
|
IDWM
|
IEC Electronics
|
IEC
|
IMAC Holdings
|
IMAC
|
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
|
IPATF
|
Immunovia AB
|
IMMNOV
|
IMV Inc.
|
IMV
|
Indonesia Energy Corporation
|
INDO
|
InfuSystems
|
INFU
|
Innovative Food Holdings
|
IVFH
|
Inpixon
|
INPX
|
InspireMD
|
NSPR
|
Intellicheck, Inc.
|
IDN
|
Interlink Electronics
|
LINK
|
inTEST Corporation
|
INTT
|
Inuvo, Inc.
|
INUV
|
Issuer Direct Corporation
|
ISDR
|
JanOne Inc.
|
JAN
|
Jerash Holdings
|
JRSH
|
Kandi Technologies
|
KNDI
|
Killi Ltd.
|
MYID
|
Kindred Biosciences
|
KIN
|
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.
|
KTRA
|
Know Labs, Inc.
|
KNWN
|
Kontrol Energy Corp.
|
KNRLF
|
KULR Technology Group
|
KULR
|
Lantern Pharma
|
LTRN
|
Leatt Corporation
|
LEAT
|
Lexaria Bioscience
|
LXRP
|
LifeQuest World Corporation
|
LQWC
|
LifeVantage
|
LFVN
|
LightPath Technologies
|
LPTH
|
Lightwave Logic
|
LWLG
|
Limbach Holdings, Inc.
|
LMB
|
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
|
LCTX
|
LiveXLive Media, Inc.
|
LIVX
|
Lomiko Metals Inc.
|
LMRMF
|
Mace Security International, Inc.
|
MACE
|
Magal Security Systems Ltd.
|
MAGS
|
Mako Mining
|
MAKOF
|
Mama Mancini’s
|
MMMB
|
Manitex International Inc
|
MNTX
|
Marrone Bio Innovations
|
MBII
|
Matinas
|
MTNB
|
Medallion Financial Corp.
|
MFIN
|
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
MDP.V
|
Mene
|
MENE
|
Meritage Hospitality Group
|
MHGU
|
Microbix Biosystems Inc.
|
MBX.TO
|
Microbot Medical
|
MBOT
|
Milestone Scientific
|
MLSS
|
Mohawk Group
|
MWK
|
Moleculin Biotech
|
MBRX
|
Monaker Group
|
MKGI
|
MTBC, Inc.
|
MTBC
|
My Size Inc.
|
MYSZ
|
Myomo
|
MYO
|
NameSilo Technologies
|
URL.CN
|
Nanalysis Corp.
|
NSCI
|
Nano Dimension
|
NNDM
|
Nanotech Security Corp.
|
NTS.V
|
NanoViricides, Inc.
|
NNVC
|
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
|
NAVB
|
nDivision Inc.
|
NDVN
|
Nemaura Medical
|
NMRD
|
NeoGenomics
|
NEO
|
Nephros, Inc.
|
NEPH
|
NervGen Pharma Corp.
|
NGENF
|
Neubase Therapeutics, Inc.
|
NBSE
|
Newtek Business Services
|
NEWT
|
Newtopia
|
NEWU
|
Nightfood Holdings
|
NGTF
|
Nova Leap Health Corp.
|
NLH.V
|
NowRx
|
PRIVATE
|
NXT Energy Solutions
|
NSFDF
|
Oblong Inc.
|
OBLG
|
Ocugen, Inc.
|
OCGN
|
Odyssey Group International
|
ODYY
|
Odyssey Marine Exploration
|
OMEX
|
OMNIQ Corporation
|
OMQS
|
OncoCyte Corporation
|
OCX
|
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.
|
ONCY
|
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
|
ONCS
|
One Stop Systems
|
OSS
|
OneSoft Solutions Inc.
|
OSS.V
|
OpGen
|
OPGN
|
OpSens Inc.
|
OPS
|
Optex Systems Holdings
|
OPXS
|
OptimizeRx
|
OPRX
|
Origin Agritech Limited
|
SEED
|
Orion Energy Systems
|
OESX
|
PAVmed Inc.
|
PAVM
|
Pelican Delivers
|
PRIVATE
|
Performant
|
PFMT
|
PFSweb, Inc.
|
PFSW
|
Piedmont Lithium
|
PLL
|
Plus Therapeutics, Inc.
|
PSTV
|
POET Technologies Inc
|
PTK.V
|
Predictive Oncology Inc.
|
POAI
|
Profire Energy
|
PFIE
|
Protech Home Medical Corp.
|
PTQQF
|
Quantum Computing Inc.
|
QUBT
|
Quisitive Technology Solutions
|
QUIS
|
Qumu Corporation
|
QUMU
|
Ra Medical Systems
|
RMED
|
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd
|
RADA
|
Radcom Ltd.
|
RDCM
|
RadNet, Inc.
|
RDNT
|
Rafael Holdings
|
RFL
|
Rainmaker
|
ANY
|
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
|
RICK
|
RedHill Biopharma
|
RDHL
|
Redishred Capital Corp.
|
KUT
|
Rekor Systems, Inc
|
REKR
|
Remark Holdings
|
MARK
|
Renesola Power
|
SOL
|
Research Solutions
|
RSSS
|
Resonant Inc.
|
RESN
|
RIWI Corp.
|
RIWI.V
|
RumbleOn
|
RMBL
|
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc
|
SFE
|
Salarius Pharmaceuticals
|
SLRX
|
Sangoma Technologies
|
STC.V
|
SANUWAVE
|
SNWV
|
ShiftPixy
|
PIXY
|
Sigma Labs, Inc.
|
SGLB
|
Simulations Plus
|
SLP
|
Slinger Bag
|
SLBG
|
Smith-Midland Corporation
|
SMID
|
Soligenix, Inc.
|
SNGX
|
Sono-Tek
|
SOTK
|
Sorrento Therapeutics
|
SRNE
|
SRAX, Inc.
|
SRAX
|
Stereotaxis
|
STXS
|
Streamline Medical Group
|
PRIVATE
|
Summit Wireless Technologies
|
WISA
|
Sunworks Inc.
|
SUNW
|
Super League Gaming, Inc.
|
SLGG
|
Taronis Fuels
|
TRNF
|
The Joint Chiropractic
|
JYNT
|
The Singing Machine Company
|
SMDM
|
Theralink Technologies
|
OBMP
|
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
|
THMO
|
Thunderbird Entertainment
|
TBRD.V
|
Timber Pharmaceuticals
|
TMBR
|
Tinybeans
|
TNYYF
|
Titan Medical
|
TMD
|
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|
TLSA
|
Todos Medical LTD
|
TOMDF
|
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
|
TNXP
|
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.
|
TRCH
|
Transphorm
|
TGAN
|
Trxade Group
|
MEDS
|
Turtle Beach Corporation
|
HEAR
|
UGE International Ltd.
|
UGE.V
|
Ur-Energy Inc.
|
URG
|
US Gold Corp
|
USAU
|
US Nuclear Corporation
|
UCLE
|
Verb Technology
|
VERB
|
VerifyMe
|
VRME
|
Vertex Energy
|
VTNR
|
Victory Square Technologies
|
VST
|
Village Farms International
|
VFF
|
VIQ Solutions
|
VQS
|
VirTra, Inc.
|
VTSI
|
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.
|
VMAR
|
VistaGen Therapeutics
|
VTGN
|
Vivos Inc.
|
RDGL
|
Volition RX Ltd
|
VNRX
|
Vox Royalty
|
VOX.V
|
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd
|
VYGVF
|
Vuzix Corporation
|
VUZI
|
WANdisco, Inc
|
WANSF
|
Wayside Technology Group Inc
|
WSTG
|
WeedMD
|
WDDMF
|
WELL Health Technologies
|
WELL.TO
|
Weyland Tech
|
WEYL
|
WidePoint Corporation
|
WYY
|
Willow Biosciences
|
CANSF
|
Wireless Telecom Group
|
WTT
|
Workhorse Group
|
WKHS
|
Wrap Technologies
|
WRTC
|
Xinyuan Real Estate
|
XIN
|
Xpel Inc
|
XPEL
|
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.
|
XTG
|
Yatra Online, Inc.
|
YTRA
|
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
|
YTEN
|
ZAGG Inc
|
ZAGG
|
Zedge, Inc.
|
ZDGE
|
Zoom Telephonics
|
ZMTP
|
Zynex, Inc.
|
ZYXI
About LD Micro:
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.
What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).
In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.
