Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Loyalty Integration with BLAZE

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading technology company within the cannabis industry, and BLAZE, a prominent seed-to-sale platform with a leading point-of-sale solution for dispensaries and delivery companies, announced today an integration that enables automated loyalty sign-ups and transaction data synchronization. Retail cannabis businesses that use both Leafbuyer Loyalty, the Company’s texting and loyalty platform, and BLAZE will now have access to several new features.

“This integration will allow automated loyalty sign-ups which provide a new level of convenience to the legal cannabis businesses that use both platforms,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “This advancement will enable Leafbuyer to further expand into the California market where BLAZE is a dominant player.”

“Bringing these two high-tech platforms together helps dispensaries & deliveries provide the consumer retention tools needed to create exceptional consumer purchase experiences,” stated Chris Violas, Co-Founder and CEO of BLAZE.

The integration is especially significant because of the automated loyalty sign-ups that it enables. Leafbuyer Loyalty clients who use BLAZE will be able to quickly register customers into their loyalty program without relying on physical tablets. This feature is crucial for many BLAZE customers who operate marijuana delivery companies.

Also, Leafbuyer Loyalty can now automatically pull sales data from BLAZE, syncing customers’ purchase data with their loyalty profiles. Loyalty systems generally operate on a points-per-visit or points-per-spend basis. While the latter is most effective, it is typically time-intensive and prone to user error. With this integration, dispensaries and deliveries can seamlessly run a points-per-spend loyalty program with no extra effort required. Once a customer makes a purchase, the purchase details are linked with the Leafbuyer Loyalty account.

The second benefit relates to the Leafbuyer Loyalty “wallet” feature. One of the Company’s key recent developments has been custom web apps which show transaction history and current loyalty points via a digital wallet and also include a messaging center. The new integration enables Leafbuyer Loyalty to pull exact purchase information, giving the wallet a more robust and detailed purchase history.

“Shared clients of BLAZE and Leafbuyer Loyalty will begin seeing these new benefits within just a few days, and we look forward to using the integration to secure new dispensary and delivery clients,” continued Rossner.

About BLAZE

Founded in 2017, BLAZE, a VC-backed California technology company, offers unified seed-to-sale software and apps for the cannabis supply chain. Developed by tech entrepreneurs and former cannabis company operators, BLAZE makes tech simple with an easy-to-use frontend powered by an enterprise backend for dispensaries, delivery services, distributors, and cultivators. Customers can be more profitable and productive while creating a better user experience for end customers and employees. The company’s software ensures compliance with local laws and taxes. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 40 technology vendors in the cannabis industry.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer’s national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group. Learn more at Tech.Leafbuyer.com.

