Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Loyalty Integration with Cova POS

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading technology company within the cannabis industry, and Cova, an award-winning point of sale and inventory management platform for dispensaries, announced today an integration that populates customer loyalty profiles with transaction information. The integration enables new features for dispensaries that use both Leafbuyer Loyalty, the Company’s texting and loyalty platform, and Cova.

“This new integration provides significant value to clients of Leafbuyer and Cova,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “Dispensaries that use both platforms will now have access to advanced features in the new Leafbuyer Loyalty web app. These features will lead to increased growth of our loyalty platform in markets like Oklahoma where Cova is a dominant player.”

“Good loyalty programs build trust, and they work best when they’re built on reliable data,” stated Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova. “Connecting these two high-tech platforms helps dispensaries get accurate, reliable information to better leverage the customer retention tools at their disposal. It gives them the flexibility to provide a more personalized shopping experience.”

The integration has two main benefits. First, Leafbuyer Loyalty will automatically pull sales data from Cova, syncing customers’ purchase data with their loyalty profiles. Loyalty systems generally operate on a points-per-visit or points-per-spend basis. While the latter is most effective, it is typically time-intensive and prone to user error. With this integration, dispensaries can seamlessly run a points-per-spend loyalty program with no extra effort required. Once a customer “checks in” at the dispensary and makes a purchase, the purchase details are linked with the Leafbuyer Loyalty account.

The second benefit relates to the Leafbuyer Loyalty “wallet” feature. Dispensaries that use Leafbuyer Loyalty can offer their customers digital “wallets” which show transaction history, current loyalty points, and a messaging center through a web app interface. The new integration enables Leafbuyer Loyalty to pull exact purchase information, giving the wallet a more robust and detailed purchase history.

“We look forward to rolling out the enhanced features to all shared clients of Cova and Leafbuyer Loyalty while also using the integration to secure new dispensary clients,” continued Rossner. “Automating these technologies improves client satisfaction rates that will bolster bottom line revenue and operational efficiencies.”

To learn more about Leafbuyer, visit Tech.Leafbuyer.com. To learn more or request a demo of Cova, visit CovaSoftware.com.

About Cova

Cova is an award-winning dispensary POS and Inventory Management platform designed to streamline cannabis retail. A compliance-first company, Cova meets all seed-to-sale system requirements in every market served, and constantly adapts to changing laws and regulations to make compliance simple for owners and employees. Cova offers an intuitive, user-friendly design and lightning-fast transaction time. Its robust technology platform currently powers more than 1000 cannabis stores of all sizes and verticals, with virtually no downtime, even on 4/20, making it the most reliable cannabis POS system available. Headquartered in Denver, CO and Vancouver, BC, Cova’s team spans Canada and the US. Learn more at CovaSoftware.com.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer’s national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group. Learn more at Tech.Leafbuyer.com.

