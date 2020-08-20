LED Lighting, Controls and Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Presents at LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference Thu. Sep. 3rd at 9:40am ET

MANITOWOC, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, will present at the 3rd annual LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 3rd from 9:40am to 10:00am ET. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Bill Hull will present and answer investor questions.

Link to live presentation: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36546

The LD 500, held via webcast, will feature hundreds of companies in the small / micro-cap space. The conference will take place September 1st through the 4th. To learn more, register for the conference and to request virtual one-on-one meeting appointments, visit: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, commented, “LD Micro is going to show COVID that you can still learn, meet with some of the most unique companies in the capital markets and have a great time – all without a mask or stepping outside. We are honored to gather leading companies and top investors on one of the most trusted platforms in the space. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we welcome you all.”

View Orion Energy’s LD Micro profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OESX

About LD Micro

LD Micro is a leading independent information resource and investment community event platform providing valuable tools for everyone in the small and micro-cap investment universe. The LD Micro Index (the LDMi), the first pure microcap index, was launched in 2015 to provide a useful benchmark and flow of information to support participants in the micro-cap sector. The upcoming “LD 500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event accessible to everyone.

Please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion enables business to digitize and reduce carbon footprint by providing innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Investor Relations Contacts

Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; David Collins

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR

bhull@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

SOURCE: Orion Energy Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602538/LED-Lighting-Controls-and-Turnkey-Energy-Project-Solutions-Provider-Orion-Presents-at-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference-Thu-Sep-3rd-at-940am-ET