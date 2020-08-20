LifeQuest to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / LifeQuest World Corp ( OTCQB:LQWC ), today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 1:00 PM PDT / 4:00 PM EDT. Max Khan, president & chief executive officer of LifeQuest , will be presenting to a live audience.

LifeQuest’s mission is to become a global leader in low-cost, low-maintenance, eco-friendly, decentralized wastewater treatment. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. With its small footprint and scalability, Biopipe can be installed wherever wastewater is generated, regardless of size and capacity.

Recently announced company milestones include the following:

Signed a definitive agreement with Hydros Agritech, Inc., a consulting and wastewater engineering firm located in California, to create a joint venture that will market Biopipe in North America, Caribbean and U.S. territories.

Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Water Development Commission of the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy of the Republic of Ethiopia. Pursuant to the MoU, Biopipe will supply a 15m3(3,962 gallon/day) plant (STP), which will be installed at one of the Commission’s buildings and is expected to serve as a reference site for all decentralized sewage wastewater projects.

Shipped its first plant to California with a capacity of 10m3/day (2,640 gallons/day). The plant is being installed at a campground in Southern California.

Shipped two plants to Bangladesh. A 75m 3/day plant is for one of Bangladesh’s largest industrial groups and a 275m 3/day plant is for a government project.

For additional information about LifeQuest, please visit the company’s website at www.lifequestcorp.com

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

View LifeQuest’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/LQWC

About LifeQuest & Biopipe

LifeQuest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system. It treats both grey and black water. The treated water exceeds EU and all local standards for discharge and can be reused for irrigation, flushing and cleaning.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

