Linde to Contribute to EU’s Hydrogen Strategy as a Member of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announced today that it has been selected by the European Commission as a new member of the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance. Linde will contribute to the work of the Alliance through its long-standing expertise in hydrogen mobility, production, processing and distribution plus its leading position in the clean hydrogen industry.

The European Commission founded the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance as part of the new industrial strategy for Europe in March this year and hosted its official launch with an event in July. The Alliance brings together leading European industrial companies as well as representatives from politics and civil society. It is strongly anchored in the hydrogen value chain, covering renewable and low-carbon hydrogen from production via transmission to mobility, industry, energy, and heating applications. The Alliance aims to support the scaling up of production and demand for renewable and low-carbon hydrogen, coordinate action, and provide a broad forum to engage civil society.

“We are very pleased to join the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance,” said David Burns, Vice President, Linde Clean Hydrogen. “We look forward to contributing our extensive expertise and proven capabilities in this space to support the development of the clean hydrogen market in Europe.”

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world’s first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, coupled with an unrivalled pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometers to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed over 190 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through its newly formed joint venture ITM Linde Electrolysis.

