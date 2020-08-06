Louis G. Nappi Construction Labor-Management Scholarship Fund Awards $85,000 to College Students in Hudson Valley

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Seventeen Hudson Valley college students will begin the fall semester each with a $5,000 grant from the Louis G. Nappi Construction Labor-Management Scholarship Fund for undergraduate studies in mathematics, the sciences, engineering and technology.

The scholarship, a major construction industry financial-aid program, was established in 2009 by Louis G. Nappi (1920-2014), a former Chairman Emeritus of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester & Hudson Valley, Inc. It was his vision that the hard sciences of math and engineering were keys to re-establishing the U.S. as a world leader in transportation and infrastructure construction.

Comprising representatives from both labor and management, the Louis G. Nappi Scholarship Committee selects candidates who exemplify the high scholastic and personal standards needed to advance in the construction and building industries.

“This scholarship is a living testimony to Louis Nappi,” said Ross J. Pepe, President of the Construction Industry Council, of which Nappi was chairman from 1986 to 1991. “Lou believed that giving students the financial means to pursue higher education and advanced degrees would help our nation’s construction and building industries regain global competitiveness and preeminence.”

Scholarship Committee Chairman William Mascetta, President of Transit Construction Corp. of Yonkers, N.Y., congratulated the winners and reminded them of the value of learning practical skills.

“In this high-tech age, with unlimited access to information, it’s tempting to rely on technology very heavily,” Mascetta said. “However, remember that we build things and our world of infrastructure is three-dimensional. When you get caught up in digital distraction, it’s like going through life with blinders on. You, as future scientists and executives, must take off the blinders and open yourselves to the full periphery and reality of what we do.”

Mascetta thanked the Scholarship Committee and the students’ parents for their support. He acknowledged Lou Nappi’s family for its ongoing commitment, and cited appreciation to Moujalli Hourani, D.Sc., a professor of Engineering at Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y., for his guidance of the students and the scholarship program.

Marking its 11th anniversary, the Louis G. Nappi Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $700,000 in 170 grants to some 73 students attending nearly 50 colleges and universities throughout the U.S. Candidates mostly reside in the seven-county region of the lower Hudson Valley – Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, Ulster, Orange and Rockland – and are related to employees of CIC-member companies or affiliated unions. The participating labor unions are Laborers International Union of N.A. Local 60, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 137, and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 456.

For information on the program, contact Karen Zedda at (914) 631-6070 or Karen@cicnys.org.

Scholarship winners:

Julia Maria Apostolou, 18, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., is a freshman studying engineering at the University of Delaware. She is the daughter of James Apostolou of Colonelli Construction, Inc.

Samantha Argenio, 20, of Carolina Beach, N.C., is a junior studying business administration at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. She is the granddaughter of a principal of Argenio Bros., a member company of the Contractors Association of Rockland County. Samantha is also a recipient of 2019 Nappi scholarship.

Sebastian Arreola, 19, of Danbury, Conn., is a sophomore studying computer engineering at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn. He is the grandson of Mario Anaya of Heavy Construction Laborers L.U. 60. Sebastian is also a recipient of a 2018 and 2019 Nappi scholarship.

Taylor Bruck, 20, of New Paltz, N.Y., is a freshman studying computer science at Binghamton University in Binghamton, N.Y. She is the daughter of Thomas Bruck, a member of Operating Engineers L.U. 137.

Robert Caulfield, 19, of Blauvelt, N.Y., is a freshman studying civil engineering at Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y. He is the son of Timothy Caulfield of Yonkers Contracting Co., Inc., a CIC-member company.

Ryan Danyluk, 19, of New Windsor, N.Y., is a junior studying civil engineering at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass. He is the son of Peter Danyluk of Walsh Construction/Grace Industries, a CIC-member company. Ryan is also a recipient of a 2018 and 2019 Nappi scholarship.

Massimo Fante, 18, of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., is a freshman studying biological sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. He is the son Mark Fante of Darante Construction Ltd., a CIC-member company.

Jamie Fortunato, 18, of Fairfield, Conn., is a sophomore studying biology and pre-med at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. She is the granddaughter of Anthony Guido, a member of Operating Engineers L.U. 137.

Andrew Griffin, 21, of Yonkers, N.Y., is a senior majoring in architecture at the University of Buffalo. He is the son of Lisa Griffin and nephew of Vincent Romagnoli of Yonkers Contracting Company, Inc., a CIC-member company. Andrew is also a recipient of a 2017, 2018 and 2019 Nappi scholarship.

Daisy Godoy, 21, of Lagrangeville, N.Y., is a junior majoring in architectural technology at New York University. She is the daughter of Jesus Godoy, a member of Heavy Construction Laborers L.U. 60.

Phoebe Kurth, 18, of New Canaan, Conn., is a freshman studying computer science at Villanova University in Philadelphia, Pa. She is the great-granddaughter of CIC Chairman Emeritus Louis G. Nappi.

Alyssa Mangone, 20, of Hartsdale, N.Y., is a junior studying mathematics and engineering at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. She is the granddaughter of George Meinel, a member of Operating Engineers L.U. 137 and an employee of Bay Crane, a CIC-member company. Alyssa is also a recipient of a 2018 and 2019 Nappi scholarship.

Daniella Mulvey, 20, of Valhalla, N.Y., is a junior studying architecture at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. She is the daughter of Dennis Mulvey, an employee of Stratis Contracting Corp., a CIC-member company.

Angela Picani, 18, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y, is a freshman studying adolescent education at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. She is the daughter of Louis Picani of Teamsters & Chauffeurs L.U. 456.

Taylor Ann Reilly, 20, of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., is a junior studying business and plant science at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. She is the daughter of Thomas A. Reilly of BBT Construction and a member of Heavy Construction Laborers L.U. 60. Taylor Ann is a recipient of a 2018 and 2019 Nappi scholarship.

Albert Rossi, 22, of Patterson, N.Y., is a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y. He is the son of Albert L. Rossi Jr., a member of Operating Engineers L.U. 137 of Briarcliff Manor. Albert is also a recipient of a 2017, 2018 and 2019 scholarship.

Brandon Visoky, 21, of Peekskill, N.Y., is a senior studying civil engineering at Manhattan College in Riverdale, N.Y. He is the son of Gary Visoky, a member of Teamsters and Chauffeurs L.U. 456 of Elmsford, N.Y. Brandon is also a recipient of 2019 Nappi scholarship.

