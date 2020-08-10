Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings

Company reports lower earnings but significant loan and deposit growth

$345 thousand in net income for the quarter-ended June 30, 2020

Over 15% loan growth

Nearly 14% deposit growth

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Lumbee Guaranty Bank (“Lumbee” or “Bank”), reported net income of $345,000, or earnings per share of $0.10, compared to net income of $654,000, or earnings per share of $0.19, for the same period in 2019. For the six-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $1.067 million in 2020, or earnings per share of $0.31, compared to net income of $1.474 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, or earnings per share of $0.43. The primary cause of the decrease in net income compared to prior periods was a loan loss provision of $175,000 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to no provision during the same period in 2019. This increased provision was due to factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the economy.

As of June 30, 2020, Lumbee reported assets of $380.1 million, an increase of over 13% from assets of $336.3 million as of June 30, 2019. Loans were up over 15% to $215.2 million, compared to loans of $187.1 million reported June 30, 2019. Deposits grew to $326.9 million at quarter-end, an increase of almost 14% over June 30, 2019 deposits of $287.3 million. Capital levels remained robust, as shareholders equity totaled $42.7 million, or 11.23% of assets at June 30, 2020, versus $40.2 million, or 11.95% of assets at the year-ago date.

Net interest income totaled $2.86 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 10% from $3.19 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was due to a lower net interest margin, which declined 73 basis points to 3.33% in 2020’s second quarter from 4.06% in the year-ago quarter, though average earning asset growth partially offset the margin drop. The reduced margin was pressured both by the rapid decline in interest rates orchestrated by the Federal Reserve in early March and lower rates on loans originated through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Noninterest income was down about 9% to $449 thousand in 2020’s second quarter from $491 thousand in the year-ago quarter, mainly due to a decrease of 21% in deposit service charges attributable to lower transaction activity caused by the pandemic.

Cost containment measures enacted by management produced a decrease in noninterest expense both on a linked quarter and versus the year-ago quarter basis. Specifically, noninterest expense was $2.79 million in the second quarter of 2020, which was down 1% from $2.81 million in 2020’s first quarter and 5% from $2.94 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of average assets (annualized), noninterest expense fell to 3.02% in 2020’s second quarter from 3.51% a year ago.

“The second quarter of 2020 presented unprecedented challenges for our Bank.” said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are significant and far-reaching, and our customers, shareholders, and employees have all been impacted in some fashion. However, Lumbee Guaranty Bank stands ready to continue to support and serve the communities of southeastern N.C. One such example of our efforts is our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program. To date, we have closed and funded over 300 PPP loans for almost $23MM. These loans provided a necessary injection of capital to our small business customers when they needed it most. We have benefited from the goodwill created in our communities because of the PPP, primarily due to our success in obtaining approval for every eligible PPP application that we received. Additionally, to help our customers during these difficult times, we granted loan modifications on over 200 existing loans totaling nearly $30 million.” Chavis further stated, “The Bank’s strong capital position, robust liquidity levels, and stable asset quality will enable us to navigate the challenges presented by this pandemic, and our employees remain committed to continuing to work diligently to meet the needs of our customers.”

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties. Established in 1971, the Bank offers a full array of financial services through its network of fourteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area. The Bank’s common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.

The information as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, our limited operating history, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 5,586 $ 4,174 Interest-earning deposits with banks 34,235 16,743 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,821 20,917 Net Investments 103,236 106,796 Loans receivable 215,219 187,081 Allowance for loan losses 2,177 2,223 Net loans receivable 213,042 184,858 Bank premises & equipment, net 9,084 8,835 Other assets 14,873 14,853 Total assets $ 380,056 $ 336,259 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 211,881 $ 176,590 Savings 30,634 25,817 Time deposits 84,069 84,924 Total deposits 326,584 287,331 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 1,060 1,724 Other borrowed money 5,129 2,895 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,608 4,144 Total liabilities 337,381 296,094 Total shareholders’ equity 42,675 40,165 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 380,056 $ 336,259 Book value per share $ 12.55 $ 11.75

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Six Months Ended, June 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands,

except per share data) Interest Income 6,793 7,223 Interest Expense 823 840 Net Interest Income 5,970 6,383 Provision for loan losses 175 0 Net Interest Income after provision 5,795 6,383 Service charges on deposit accounts 598 657 Other 383 344 Total noninterest Income 981 1,001 Personnel costs 3,177 3,156 Occupancy and equipment 769 621 Data processing fees 620 677 Other 1,030 1,224 Total noninterest expense 5,596 5,678 Net Income before income taxes 1,180 1,706 Income taxes 113 232 Net Income 1,067 1,474 Net income per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.43

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, June 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands,

except per share data) Interest Income 3,245 3,625 Interest Expense 389 435 Net Interest Income 2,856 3,190 Provision for loan losses 175 0 Net Interest Income after provision 2,681 3,190 Service charges on deposit accounts 265 337 Other 184 155 Total noninterest Income 449 492 Personnel costs 1,614 1,575 Occupancy and equipment 374 319 Data processing fees 297 360 Other 500 684 Total noninterest expense 2,785 2,938 Net Income before income taxes 345 744 Income taxes 0 90 Net Income 345 654 Net income per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.19

