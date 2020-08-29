Luxe VVS Jewelers Drapes the Public in High-End, Custom-Made Jewelry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2020 / Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but that does not mean they can’t be everyone else’s too. Based in the city of Chicago, Illinois, Luxe VVS Jewelers are the first celebrity jewelers who create custom, high-end diamond jewelry that is affordable to the public and upcoming artists or potential future celebrities.

Known for its one-of-a-kind diamond jewelry collection and attention to detail in their diamond jewelry pieces and pendants, Luxe VVS Jewelers is the go-to in the industry for unique and creative designs. As the first jewelry company to offer only two of the highest diamond clarities, VS and VVS, it is hard to believe that Luxe VVS Jewelers’ places a reasonable premium on its extraordinary pieces.

The custom nature of the company’s craftsmanship stands out as much as the clarity of the diamonds they cut. This makes each piece unique and allows clients to have a more personalized experience when investing in new jewelry.

The process begins with a one-on-one phone consultation where Luxe VVS Jewelry specialists discuss complex design ideas with the client. The representatives put out creative options that maximize the set budget for the envisioned piece. This will allow for a smooth and seamless piece production process on both ends.

Once the specialists have grasped the client’s tastes and vision, the company’s team of dedicated designers will then artfully craft an outstanding piece using 3D models subject to the client’s approval. Once the demands and requirements are met, the brilliant final piece is produced. To ensure its clients drape themselves in only the best, Luxe VVS Jewelers provides an expert in-house quality assurance team before a delivery right to the client’s doorstep.

Besides their expert team, Luxe VVS Jewelers carries an extensive list of satisfied clients who will vouch for the company’s brilliant pieces and services. As an exceptional jewelry company specializing in a referral-heavy niche, Luxe VVS Jewelers has grown into a household name, attracting giants in both the hip-hop and entertainment industries.

With the company taking influence and inspiration from the history and current trends in hip-hop, Luxe VVS Jewelers’ designs are considered staple pieces in the business. Thus far, the jewelry company has collaborated on unique, high-end diamond pieces for celebrities and hip-hop artists such as NLE Choppa, making lasting pieces that will venture into museums one day or stay iconic in the worlds of both hip-hop and jewelry.

Luxe VVS Jewelers, motivated by the business and artistic potential in the custom jewelry industry, has made its masterful designs and services available to everyone with the establishment of its online shop. Catering to a bigger audience, the company secures its spot in the jewelry industry, becoming a landmark in the city of Chicago and a leading nationwide jewelry company.

Reach out to the team at Luxe VVS Jewelers and learn more about the company's impressive custom design work on its official website, Instagram account, or through its contact details.

