Mace(R) Security International, Inc. announces IR Conference Schedule for second half of 2020

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) or “the Company”, a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce its Investor Relations Conference Schedule for the second half of 2020. Gary Medved, CEO & President of Mace® Security International, states “we are excited to present our story of continuing revenue and profitability growth to the investment community. A lot of hard work has been realized by our dedicated team members in building on the legacy of the Mace® Brand, and we are proud to tell our story.”

Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman, added “The need for personal safety and peace of mind has significantly changed in the last few months. We are adapting to the changing needs in an agile and thoughtful fashion. The awareness campaigns continue as does our focus on providing empowerment to customers through new products and product line extensions. We are excited to share the future potential of Mace® Brand as an investment opportunity.”

IR Conference Schedule:

LD Micro 500 (virtual) September 2 at 3:40 PM

Register here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36541

One-on-one with executive team September 3

Investor Summit MicroCap Conference (NYC) September 29-30 (Time TBD)

Register here: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

OTC Virtual Investor Conference October 8 (Time TBD)

Register here: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/monthly-investor-conference-2

LD Micro Main Event (Los Angeles) December 8-10 (Time TBD)

Register info: Will be announced later

Please refer to http://corp.mace.com/mace-events/ at a later date for exact day and time of presentations.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand – the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS! ® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado ® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Press Contact:

Gary Medved

President & CEO

gmedved@mace.com

(440) 424-5322

