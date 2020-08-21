Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 3-4, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that it will be participating in the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday and Friday, September 3 and 4th, 2020

Chief Executive Officer Steve Filipov and Chief Financial Officer Laura Yu will be available for 1/1s for the two days and will be also leading a group presentation that will be broadcast live on the internet with audio and slides at 10AM ET on Friday September 4. Investors participating in the event are encouraged to register for the conference and sign up for a 1/1 teleconference update with management at the following website. The webcast will be available both through the LD conference site and on the company’s investor relations events page.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Manitex International’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MNTX

Profiles powered by LD Micro – News Compliments of Accesswire

About Manitex International Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Filipov

Chief Executive Officer

(708) 237-2054

sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602670/Manitex-International-Inc-to-Participate-in-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference-on-September-3-4-2020