Marketing Agency Intra Branda is Dominating Anything Digital

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Intra Branda is Houston’s hottest marketing agency — a full-service digital agency and an authority when it comes to anything digital. The company is dedicated to helping clients with their marketing needs, website design, graphic design, social media, custom content, and many more.

Intra Branda is anchored to a profound principle “Different is our normal.” With all the traffic and competition in establishing an online presence, the company strives to bring something fresh into the industry, one project at a time.

The premier marketing agency is both analytical and creative. They live and stand by their slogan, “Our story is to tell your story.” Beyond garnering and maintaining an online presence, Intra Branda aims to influence and inspire those who come across their work. “We understand that there’s more to marketing than making you look good – we go to work everyday to help you grow your business. We are that strategic partner, your experts in everything digital, branding, and marketing.”

The company is home to industry experts who realized that being different is their biggest asset. They leverage their uniqueness to provide innovative marketing strategies and produce the most unforgettable brand campaigns. “We don’t think out of the box, we think like there is no box.” Intra Branda communicates a brand’s identity through design in ways that amaze both their clients and other professionals in the industry.

The agency is driven by its vision to give clients the results they deserve. Their marketing strategies are comprehensive and sophisticated, paired with functionality and tailor-made content. Over the years, their formula to success has satisfied countless clients, building relationships that would last through time. Intra Branda focuses on building a relationship with their clients, believing that seeing eye-to-eye is the best way to produce quality output.

Intra Brands has worked with small and large businesses, as well as those from the entertainment industry. Among their clients was celebrity Johnny Hang. Intra Branda completely transformed his digital presence. The celebrity got over two million followers across his social media platforms through the company’s service. Intra Branda also created his website and built systems that would transform the way he works, maximize productivity, and eliminate bottlenecks.

A 27-year-old digital entrepreneur, Aleksandar Urdarevik, founded the marketing agency. He was originally from Toronto, Canada, but currently resides in Houston, Texas. The young entrepreneur is passionate about helping people build their brand and dominate in their field. “I’ve been an entrepreneur my whole life and always excelled in marketing,” said Aleksandar. The digital expert knows his capabilities and is not afraid to explore how far his talents can take him.

Aleksandar envisions reaching bigger milestones with his clients, whether they are from the entertainment business, startup businesses, or VC backed projects. His company embodies and reflects his work ethic and quality. Aleksandar is leading Intra Branda to go beyond how marketing agencies are defined. He and his team want to convey that they are reliable, go-to companions that can help clients reach their goals and make them realize that they are not alone.

