Meet Joa Enkin The 16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Dominating The Online Marketing Space

SEATLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / The online marketing space is full of opportunities, and when you think we have exhausted them all, someone comes up with a great way to make money. 16-year-old Joa Enkin is an innovative entrepreneur who learned how to build his name in the online marketing space. Joa is popularly known as Joatheplug. His enterprise connects A-list celebrities with big companies for promotional purposes.

Joa At A Glance

Joa is one of those few entrepreneurs who managed to achieve success at just 16 years old. So far, he has worked with iconic celebrities such as Lil’ Pump, Trippie Redd, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, Polo, Gunna, and many more. Joa started and made his connections by selling exclusive sneakers to celebrities. He then took those connections and started a celebrity marketing brand where he connects big brands with influencers/artists to host big giveaways.

Joa took advantage of the growing Instagram platform to scale his business. Recent reports show that Instagram accounts that do regular giveaways and contests grow 70% faster than those who don’t. On the platform, contests and giveaways report an average of 64 more comments and 3.5 more “likes” than an average post. But what would make a contest or giveaway more likely to convert? The use of Influencers. When you have A-list celebrities to endorse your brand by taking part in the giveaways, you have a 100% chance of converting your audience to your brand’s customers and fans.

Joa saw a business opportunity in the online marketing space. He realized he could be a talent broker as he spent so much time with celebrities. Joa connected the celebrities to companies that wanted to use an influencer for their giveaways. This ability helped him make over $30,000/month in commissions for delivering celebrities to giveaways and doing other promotional business. Joa has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, and a significant amount of those followers are celebrities.

How Joa is Dominating The Online Marketing Space

Joa managed to dominate the online marketing space because of his young age and unique connections. Most A-celebrities ventured into the limelight from a young age. As such, these celebrities were more open to working with a 16-year-old entrepreneur. The young entrepreneur managed to make a name for himself in the industry by being posted with many celebrities like Lil’ Pump, Trippie Redd, etc. The photos he took with these celebrities got a lot of attention on Instagram and became a huge hit.

Joa has experienced some challenges in the market. The fact that he is so young made some people feel like they could take advantage of him. Some people thought they could steal deals from him or step on his toes. This risk made Joa get a lawyer who would go through all the contracts to make sure that no one attempts to scam him. Despite this challenge, Joa loves his job so much that he’s on the phone 24/7, and it doesn’t feel like work.

Joa is proof that age is nothing but a number when it comes to entrepreneurship. He states that his secret to success is the regular cliches of eating right, exercising, and managing your time effectively.

Name: Joa Enkin

Contact: Joatheplugbiz@gmail.com

SOURCE: Joa Enkin

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602318/Meet-Joa-Enkin-The-16-Year-Old-Entrepreneur-Dominating-The-Online-Marketing-Space