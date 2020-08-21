Meet Steve Fylypchuk From Murphy Business Alberta, First-Time Consumer Choice Award Winner in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / Murphy Business Alberta is a First-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Region of Southern Alberta and the Category of Business Brokers.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: It was a great honour to be the first ever winner of the Consumer Choice Award in the category of ‘Best Business Brokers in Southern Alberta’ in 2020. We feel that it’s evidence of our commitment to excellence and superior customer service.

Q: What is the company tagline, slogan or motto of your business? And what does that mean to your business and your customers?

A: Our company tagline is “Excellence in Business Transactions.” Selling our clients’ businesses is our primary goal but no one can guarantee a successful sale. What Murphy Business Alberta can guarantee is a superior level of service that converts clients into future referral sources.

Q: What is one thing that the general public may not know about your company that you would like them to know?

A: We want to do everything we can to increase the chances of finding the right buyer for each of our clients. To that end, we always welcome other business brokers to bring us a qualified buyer. This expands our reach to potential buyers to that of all our colleagues.

Q: What is the most recent example of how you have exceeded your client’s expectations on a job?

A: Our goal is not to convert each and every business owner into a client. Sometimes going to market with a business broker is not the best solution. It is common that we will provide free advice to business owners when we feel the sale of their business is not the best way to accomplish their goals or solve their immediate problems.

Q: How do you keep up with the trends in your industry?

A: We attend two business broker conferences annually. Our franchisor and the International Business Brokers Association each hold an educational conference each year. It is an ideal opportunity to learn from experts and our colleagues in the industry. This year, the IBBA’s event was converted into a virtual conference which was a huge success.

Q: Name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you. How did this person impact your life?

A: Both of my parents had an impact on me. They both immigrated to Canada with little education, no assets and no English. Nothing I have to deal with is difficult compared to what they overcame in their lives.

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: Persistence has helped me get to where I am today. Especially as a business broker. Our industry has a long sales cycle. The time between first contacting a prospect and closing on the sale is measured in months or years. It is one of the reasons there are few successful business brokers.

Q: Where is the most interesting place you’ve been to?

A: Cairo, Egypt.

Q: What is your favourite quote?

A: “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” – Napoleon Hill.

