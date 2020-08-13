MEMRI Publishes In-Depth Study About the Qatari Arabic-Language News Channel Al-Jazeera

WASHINGTON DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / On August 12, 2020, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) published a new in-depth study about the controversial Qatar-based and -owned Arabic language news channel Al-Jazeera, titled Al-Jazeera Unmasked: Political Islam As A Media Arm Of The Qatari State. The study is based on MEMRI’s 22-year unmatched database on the channel.

Written by MEMRI Vice President Alberto M. Fernandez and MEMRI TV Director Yotam Feldner, both of whom have decades of experience in researching Arabic-language media, the detailed study examines Al-Jazeera’s editorial slant and coverage over the past two decades years, looking at questions of editorial independence, at its coverage of global jihadi movements, of the U.S. and Israel, and at the issue of antisemitism on the channel.

Heavily illustrated and accompanied by an index of over 700 video clips from Al-Jazeera and over 100 reports from Arab media about Al-Jazeera, the study will generate discussion on the role of this highly influential channel in fomenting turmoil in an already troubled and volatile Middle East.

