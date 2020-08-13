MEMRI Publishes Report On Network Of Jihad Supporters In Australia

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / On August 13, 2020, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) published a new study based on research conducted in 2019-2020 titled, Network Of Jihad Supporters In Australia Still Going Strong.

The study details how in 2013, MEMRI reported on a bookstore in Sydney, Australia, which also served as a community center for local Muslims. The report noted that the bookstore, located in the Bankstown area of West Sydney, was a hub for the dissemination of Islamist materials and for spreading extremist and militant Islamic views. Many individuals who operated and preached there later joined Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State (ISIS), and/or were involved in terror activity inside Australia. Owned by Australian preacher and community leader Wissam Haddad, the center closed in September 2014 after media reports about its activity sparked public outrage.

This new report shows that despite the media attention and the police crackdown several years ago, many members of this Sydney-based jihadi network are still very active, preaching extremist views both online and on the ground and possibly recruiting for terror organizations.

For full access to the Jihadi Terrorism Threat Monitor report on the network of jihadi supporters in Australia, contact media@memri.org.

