Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Appoints Greg Sigrist as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) (“Metropolitan” or the “Company”), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Company has hired Greg Sigrist as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will join the Company on August 10, 2020 and officially assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on September 4, 2020. He will report to Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, tax, and capital planning.

Mr. Sigrist replaces Anthony J. Fabiano who announced his retirement as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective September 4, 2020.

Mr. Sigrist brings more than 31 years of experience across a broad range of finance, accounting, and management disciplines, primarily in the banking sector. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Columbia Banking Systems, a $14 billion bank based in Tacoma, Washington. In this role, Mr. Sigrist was responsible for balance sheet management, capital planning, funding strategies and the implementation of the current expected credit loss accounting standard. Prior to his tenure at Columbia Banking System, Inc., Mr. Sigrist spent 12 years at Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., a $130 billion bank where he was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2014. Previously, he served for five years as Vice President, Corporate Accounting Policy/M&A Finance with Citigroup. Mr. Sigrist built the foundation of his career with Ernst & Young and McGladrey & Pullen in senior auditing roles of financial services clients including regional and community banks before transitioning into the banking industry in 2001.

“ Greg is a very experienced financial professional with a broad base of proven skills across finance, strategy, risk management and accounting,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark DeFazio. “ We are excited that Greg is joining our team as we continue to drive growth and shareholder returns while executing our dual strategy of growing both our commercial banking and payments solutions businesses.”

“ I am excited to join Metropolitan and be a part of this innovative, dynamic and growth-oriented company. The entrepreneurial spirit of the Metropolitan team is impressive and has been key to the Bank’s success.” said Mr. Sigrist.

Mr. Sigrist received a B.S. in Accounting from Illinois State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Metropolitan Bank Holding Corporation

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities, and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company’s financial condition and capital ratios, results of operations and the Company’s outlook and business. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts. Such statements may be identified by the use of such words as “may”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar terminology. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause our forward-looking statements to be materially inaccurate include, but are not limited to those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as an unexpected deterioration in our loan portfolio, unexpected increases in our expenses, greater than anticipated growth and our ability to manage such growth, unanticipated regulatory action, unexpected changes in interest rates, an unanticipated decrease in deposits, an unanticipated loss of key personnel, an unanticipated loss of existing customers, competition from other institutions resulting in unanticipated changes in our loan or deposit rates, unanticipated increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation costs and unanticipated adverse changes in our customers’ economic conditions or economic conditions in our local area in general.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Heather Quinn



212-365-6721



IR@MetropolitanBankNY.com