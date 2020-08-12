MHPS Maintains Global Market Share Leadership for Heavy Duty Gas Turbines According to McCoy Power Reports

Industry Favors the J-Series for Its World-Class Reliability and Efficiency

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MHPS–Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) continues to lead the power generation industry in global market share year-to-date for heavy duty gas turbines (100 megawatts [MW] and above) according to data from McCoy Power Reports, the industry’s premier reporting agency. Orders for 3,479 MW represent 32 percent global market share in the first half of 2020. Closely watched by industry experts, the heavy duty segment represents the most advanced technology and drives energy production globally.





MHPS also achieved 52 percent global market share for advanced class gas turbines (G-, H- and J-Class), which is a subset of the heavy duty segment. MHPS’ J-Series gas turbines continue to lead the market with their unrivaled combination of efficiency greater than 64 percent and world-class reliability of 99.5 percent. The installed J-Class fleet has surpassed one million hours of commercial operation worldwide, which is nearly double that of competitors’ similar sized gas turbines. As an added benefit, all gas turbines MHPS sells globally will be capable of operating with green hydrogen created using stored renewable energy.

Paul Browning, President and CEO of MHPS Americas, said, “The global gas turbine market strongly prefers MHPS’ JAC gas turbines, which are the industry’s most reliable gas turbines with record-setting fuel efficiency and output. Market preference for our heavy duty gas turbines recognizes our commitment to providing high quality solutions that contribute to the stable supply of flexible power, which combined with renewable power provides an essential path forward to combat climate change and advance human prosperity. Together with our customers, we are achieving a Change in Power.”

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc. (MHPS Americas) headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, employs more than 2,000 power generation, energy storage, and digital solutions experts and professionals. Our employees are focused on empowering customers to affordably and reliably combat climate change while also advancing human prosperity throughout North and South America. MHPS Americas’ power generation solutions include natural gas, steam, aero-derivative, geothermal, distributed renewable technologies, environmental controls, and services. Energy storage solutions include green hydrogen and battery energy storage systems. MHPS also offers digital solutions that enable autonomous operations and maintenance of power assets. MHPS Americas is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS), a joint venture between Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in power generation systems. MHPS recently announced that its name will change to Mitsubishi Power on September 1, 2020. Learn more about MHPS by visiting www.changeinpower.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-hitachi-power-systems-americas-inc-/.

