Microsoft Recognizes Connection at 2020 Inspire Conference

Connection Honored by Microsoft for Leadership in Customer Impact and Solution Innovation

MERRIMACK, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ:CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, has won the Microsoft U.S. Partner Award—Other—Surface PC for leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies over the past year. The award was presented at Microsoft’s 2020 Inspire conference.

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft, said, “ Our partners have been working and innovating, building technologies across the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge that allow organizations of all types to connect, operate, and carry on. We’ve seen amazing displays of agility and creativity as partners navigate a new world for their businesses, while still supporting customers and building new products and services.”

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on how individuals and organizations connect, collaborate, and get work done. Connection is giving customers the freedom to work from anywhere. With industry leading solutions, like Microsoft Surface PC, Office 365, Teams, and Azure, Connection is helping customers to optimize costs and transform their workspace bringing enterprise-level efficiency, security, and productivity to home and remote work.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connection, said, “ It’s an honor to receive this Partner Award from Microsoft, as we both continue to strive to provide increasingly exceptional service and solutions to our customers. I’d like to recognize Connection’s entire team of Microsoft experts for demonstrating the leadership, commitment, and integrity that makes our collaboration with Microsoft successful. Connection will continue to work closely with Microsoft to connect our customers with technology that enhances productivity and efficiency.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ:CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global information technology (IT) procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.pcconnection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 425,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 425,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Contacts

Corporate Communications:

Lynn MacKenzie, 603.683.2278



lynn.mackenzie@connection.com

Investor Relations:

Tom Baker, 603.683.2505



Chief Financial Officer



tom@connection.com