Mota Ventures to Change Name to Thoughtful Brands Inc. (CSE: TBI)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it will change its name from “Mota Ventures Corp.” to “Thoughtful Brands Inc.” and its ticker symbol from “MOTA” to “TBI”. Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“), the Company expects the name change to take effect on August 14, 2020 when its common shares will begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol.

The Company’s fundamental business continues to be the development and sale of natural health products through its eCommerce technology, with a focus on the CBD and psychedelic medicine sectors. The Company believes that the name and symbol change better reflect the success of its strategic growth and its drive to acquire and develop branded products and research initiatives in the natural health products space.

“The rebranding and new name represent our multi-faceted expansion and evolution strategies moving forward,” said CEO Ryan Dean Hoggan. “The change also reflects our commitment to becoming a global leader in the natural products industry. We are already making pivotal progress in the space through our work in psychedelics research, as well as by making quality hemp-derived CBD products more accessible worldwide through our eCommerce technology platform-and yet we are just starting to scratch the surface.”

The Company’s rebranding is the latest of several recent developments, including its:

European expansion through a joint venture with Franchise Cannabis Corp. whereby the Company will sell and market Franchise-manufactured CBD, hemp and cosmetic products in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway and the UK, utilizing its well-established eCommerce platform. (July 2020)

Acquisition of Verrian, a German natural psychedelic development company with the goal of formulating treatments for addictions, including opioids and alcohol. The move propels the Company into the emerging psychedelic market and supports the Company’s forays into the natural health sector beyond the CBD market. (June 2020)

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name and ticker symbol change. Certificates representing common shares of Mota Ventures Corp. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change. The name change was approved by the board of directors on August 10, 2020.

About Mota Ventures

Mota Ventures is an established eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets and sells natural health products in North America and Europe. The Company has a strong focus on the CBD market, as well as the burgeoning psychedelic medicine sector. Through its direct-to-consumer digital platform, the Company offers multiple well-established hemp-CBD brands, including Nature’s Exclusive, Sativida and Franchise. The Company also owns and operates a 110,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany, where its highly skilled team is currently conducting clinical studies utilizing naturally occurring psilocybin and other compounds found in psychedelics for the treatment of opiate addiction. The Company anticipates future opportunities to create proprietary psilocybin products as legislation related to psychedelics evolves. The Company continues to pursue the acquisition of additional revenue-producing natural health product brands and operations in both Europe and North America with the goal of establishing an international distribution network utilizing its powerful eCommerce technology platform.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MOTA VENTURES CORP.

Ryan Hoggan

Chief Executive Officer

