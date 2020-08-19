National Funding Appears on the Inc 5000 for the 8th Time with Three-Year 104 Percent Revenue Growth

Based on its sustained growth National Funding is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMB—National Funding, one of the largest U.S. specialty finance companies serving small- and medium-sized businesses, is pleased to announce it is on the Inc. 5000, ranking No. 3575 with three-year revenue growth 104 percent. National Funding is on Inc.’s 8-time Honor Roll.

Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Companies rank according to the percentage of growth between 2016 and 2019. National Funding reported three-year revenue growth of 104 percent and ranked No. 3575. Based on its growth, the financial services firm is one of 60 metro San Diego repeat honorees. Companies had to be privately held, for-profit, and independent and have been generating revenue by March 31, 2016. The minimum revenue required for 2016 was $100,000; the minimum for 2019 was $2 million.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

“Our eight consecutive years of recognition on the prestigious Inc. 5000 is a tribute to our commitment to serving our small- to medium-sized business customers,” said CEO David Gilbert. “Our sustained growth since 2012 is proof that we are providing a valuable service to business owners nationwide.”

About National Funding

Founded in 1999, National Funding is a leading U.S. specialty finance company serving small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s foundation serves American small business owners by providing funding solutions to meet their needs to re-invest in their day-to-day operations and help them grow. National Funding’s digital loan process has elevated its digital capabilities by delivering a fast and simple online application. Since 1999, National Funding and its subsidiary, Quick Bridge Funding, have helped more than 60,000 small- to medium-sized businesses. For more information about National Funding, visit https://www.nationalfunding.com.

