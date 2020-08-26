Nature’s Exclusive Brand Acquires over 134,000 New Customers in 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / Thoughtful Brands Inc. (CSE:TBI)(FWB:1WZ1)(OTCQB:PEMTF) (the “Company” or “Thoughtful Brands“), a global natural health products and eCommerce technology company, is proud to announce that its United States-based CBD brand Nature’s Exclusive acquired 134,861 new customers in the year 2020 to date.

The Company attributes the strong sales performance of its Nature’s Exclusive brand to the addition of innovative products and significant investment in customer acquisition.

Building off the success of Nature’s Exclusive, Thoughtful Brands is continuing to expand its portfolio in the nutraceutical and hemp-based CBD product space through the August 2020 acquisitions of Golden Path LLC and Wild Mariposa LLC, two direct-to-consumer eCommerce brands offering natural health products throughout the U.S. The Company expects to leverage its recently acquired eCommerce platform to ramp up customer acquisition and sales of its newly acquired brands.

“By investing in our established brands and forging agreements to sell new brands through our recently acquired eCommerce sales platform, we are charging ahead with our goal to be the global leader in the natural health products industry. With our drive and experience, we are excited to make quality CBD products more accessible than ever before to both experienced and new consumers. We look forward to an even stronger fourth quarter across our brands” said Thoughtful Brands CEO, Ryan Dean Hoggan.

About Thoughtful Brands

Thoughtful Brands is an eCommerce technology company that researches, develops, markets, and distributes natural health products through various brands in North America and Europe. Through continuous strategic acquisitions, the Company has a strong footprint in the CBD market, as well as the burgeoning psychedelic medicine sector. Thoughtful Brands owns and operates a 110,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Radebeul, Germany, where its highly skilled team conducts clinical studies utilizing naturally occurring psilocybin and other compounds found in psychedelics for the treatment of opiate addiction, while planning for future opportunities to create proprietary psilocybin products.

For further information, readers are encouraged to contact Joel Shacker, President at +604.423.4733 or by email at info@thoughtful-brands.com

