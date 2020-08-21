NetCents Technology Announces Head of Advisory Board Position

Former Co-Head of Private Wealth for UBS joins to manage global advisor effort

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 21, 2020) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a leading cryptocurrency payments technologies Company, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Claude Schmidt to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Schmidt is currently a member of the investment committee of Delfin Investment AG, in Zug Switzerland. Delfin is focused on providing multi asset investment products to Sovereign Wealth Funds, Foundations & Endowments. Dr. Schmidt is also on the board of the Schwyzer Kantonalbank which carries a triple A rating.

Previously, Dr. Schmidt was a member of the Private Wealth Management team within Goldman Sachs Bank AG. He joined Goldman as a Managing Director in 2012.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Dr. Schmidt was a managing director at UBS, most recently as co-head of the Global Family Office Group in EMEA for UBS Wealth Management. Before that, he was co-head of UBS Wealth Management International UHNW and the UHNW Institutional Group. Prior to joining UBS Wealth Management, Dr. Schmidt held numerous roles within UBS Investment Banking from 1995 to 2009 in Chicago, New York, Zurich and Hong Kong, including European co-head of Structured Derivatives Sales and Investments, European head of Equity and Commodity Risk Management and Investments, and deputy head of Risk Management Products. From 1993 to 1995, he worked in the Accounting and Risk Management Derivatives practice at Arthur Andersen AG in Zurich.

“I have been following the trajectory of NetCents within the Blockchain industry for quite some time now, and I am excited to be joining as so many of its efforts are gaining traction. I am looking forward to collaborating with my longtime friend Mr. Eigenmann on the advisory board as well,” stated Dr. Schmidt. “Having deep financial services experience gives me insight to the migration that the large financial institutions have made towards blockchain, NetCents is a gateway for the rest of the world to participate,” he concluded.

Dr. Schmidt is a member of the Club of Intelligent Angels (CIAN) and a supporter of the University of Zurich Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. He served on the Board of Directors of Fumapharm AG, a Swiss pharmaceutical company, from 2003 to 2006.

Claude earned a PhD, magna cum laude, in Accounting and Finance and a degree in banking and finance, magna cum laude, from the University of Zurich in 1995 and 1993, respectively.

“NetCents is already a global Company,” stated Clayton Moore, CEO. “We have clients all over the world, but it is through the relationships that an executive of the caliber of Dr. Schmidt that can bring to our company that will allow us to accelerate the strategic relationships that will take us to the next level. I am excited to work with him and the rest of our global team of directors and advisors,” he concluded.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

