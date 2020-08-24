NHS Industries Postponement of Release of Its Second Quarter 2020 Interim Financial Statements and Related Disclosures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / NHS Industries Ltd. (CSE:NHS) (the “Company” or “NHS”) is postponing filing its interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2020 (the “Interim Statements”), due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHS is relying on exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities that allow it to delay the filing of its Interim Statements, normally required by August 31, 2020. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings.

NHS estimates that its Interim Statements will be available for filing on or before October 15, 2020. Until such time as the Interim Statements are filed, NHS’ management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 [Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions].

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed on July 15, 2020; copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About NHS Industries Ltd.

NHS is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry.

For further information about NHS, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Nygren

Chief Executive Officer

info@nhsindustries.ca

(888) 202-5153

WWW.NHSINDUSTRIES.CA

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company’s planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, delays in obtaining statutory and/or regulatory approval for production plans, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, among others. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

SOURCE: NHS Industries Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602959/NHS-Industries-Postponement-of-Release-of-Its-Second-Quarter-2020-Interim-Financial-Statements-and-Related-Disclosures