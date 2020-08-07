NINA MONA Stands for Equity and Inclusion Through Fashion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Trends in fashion unify people together all around the world, no matter how many ways people express individuality and artistic flair through their personal style. Fashion can change from one second to the next, but what never changes is the hold it has over society, and the role it plays in the modern world. But what is unique in this time and age is the fact that new, fast-rising brands like NINA MONA are making clothes with a purpose.

NINA MONA is not just any typical fashion brand, but it is also a brand that stands for equity and inclusion. Their primary mission is to bring people clothing and apparel that push against traditional sizing and aesthetic norms. Usually, clothing brands produce clothes according to the “normal” sizes, ranging from small to extra large. In NINA MONA, clothes are not made so the wearer would adjust his or her body shape and size, but rather the opposite is highly encouraged. The wearer of the clothes can instantly have their desired apparel that caters to the unique frame of their body.

The reason behind this advocacy is through the brand’s owner, who experienced weight gain. This experience prompted him to achieve a healthy body type and significantly lowered his weight, which made it harder for him to acquire a new set of clothes. This gave him the vision to create clothes that would accommodate every size and shape there is on the planet.

Another thing that the brand wants to emphasize is the fact that style and comfort can go hand in hand. NINA MONA wants people to feel comfortable and confident without sacrificing their love for expressionism and creativity. As such, the clothing brand strives hard to bring their clients and supporters the best possible goods available.

NINA MONA also prides itself on massively enjoying and appreciating the processes of collaboration and innovation. Their creativity stems from a passion for innovation and custom work. When possible, the brand tries its best to empower and uplift other artists and entrepreneurs. Because of this vision, the brand is actively seeking out talented designers, artists, freelancers, and graphic artists to collaborate with them on their upcoming projects. At NINA MONA, they believe that connecting communities together is what drives their purpose and mission to fruition. The brand lives by the sentiment, “Together we prosper, and divided we fall.”

Many young and creative fashion geniuses may feel very intimated to make a name in the fashion industry due to the presence of widely known brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior, and Hermes. Hence, NINA MONA’s aesthetic and overall purpose wants to break that kind of mentality. The brand believes that everybody deserves a chance to aspire to their goals and dreams, no matter how small they may feel. This brand wants to show everyone that it is possible to dream big and share the vision with others in the hopes that they can inspire the world to rise to the fullest potential. As such, their brand is a platform that incorporates disenfranchised people who otherwise may not have gotten an equal chance at sharing their talents with the world.

Immediately after being open to the market, the products from their first initial prototype collection sold out. Late August, NINA MONA plans on releasing its Midsommar collection which is available on their website or Instagram.

