NMS Consulting Appoints Bill Bentaieb, ex-Deloitte & McKinsey, as Director – Digital Transformation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. (“NMS”) announced today that it has appointed Mr. Bill Bentaieb as Director -Digital Transformation, within the Management Consulting and Corporate Advisory practices at the firm.

Mr. Bentaieb, who is based in the firm’s Paris office, brings 20 years of experience in management consulting and operational leadership. He has advised clients on business transformation in Europe, Canada, the USA, Middle East and Asia Pacific. Mr. Bentaieb was instrumental in supporting clients achieve operational cost targets in the manufacturing, mining and natural resources, life sciences, and technology sectors. Prominent firms Mr. Bentaieb worked for include Deloitte, where he served as a business transformation consulting leader, advising organizations on back office optimization, outsourcing, finance, HR transformation, change management, and implementation.

“We are very excited to have Bill join NMS”, stated Harry Moore, Senior Partner and Head of Europe for NMS.” Bill’s experience will be crucial in our engagements with clients across Europe who need help with identifying digital transformation solutions. With the recent expansion of NMS into Berlin, Frankfurt, and Paris, we will be able to cater to the growing businesses in these areas, and help organizations overcome transformation hurdles.”

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a management consulting and global strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across multiple business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, tax advisory and strategic communications. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

USA
Lili Swanson
+1.310.855.0020
news@nmsconsulting.com

EUROPE
Sophia Binder
+44 20 3895 3540
sbinder@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.

