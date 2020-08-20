No Layoffs’ Amid COVID-19, Zhuding International Support Small Businesses

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Zhuding International Limited (OTC PINK:ZHUD) did not layoff any employees due to the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Xiang Mulin said Wednesday.

“We don’t want our team to worry about their jobs during a time like this, we told them all, there’s no issue, and we’re all going to be working now through year-end. We need to obviously take care of our shareholders, but I think the way we do that best is by taking care of our employees, taking care of our customers and stepping up and doing the right thing,” Mulin Xiang said.

Zhuding International Limited is giving options to its business customers to push back repayments on purchases at no additional cost. This is also in-line with the government agenda to keep the fundamentals of the industrial chain and supply chains stabilized amid the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 and complex economic situation.

“We’re basically trying to give small businesses the flexibility to deal with the issues they have right now. We’re one of the largest suppliers of construction materials to small businesses, and we’re going to continue to provide that where we can,” he said.

About Zhuding International Limited

Zhuding International Limited operates as a building materials manufacturer. The Company uses its own patented technology to create lightweight composite wall panels suitable for use in commercial and residential construction from recycled materials derived from mining, industrial, agricultural, and domestic waste.

