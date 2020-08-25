NowRx to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / NowRx, a tech-enabled on-demand pharmacy providing same-day and same-hour prescription delivery, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Investor Conference on September 3, 2020 at 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT. Cary Breese, CEO and Co-Founder of NowRx, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Retail pharmacy is a $400 billion industry that relies on expensive real estate to drive foot traffic and depends on outdated, legacy software systems to manage prescriptions. In contrast, NowRx creates micro-fulfilment centers with advanced, proprietary technology and low overhead in order to provide free same-day delivery so customers never have to come into a store.

NowRx recently announced a $20 million Series B funding round that brings the company’s total funding to $30 million. The funds will be used to launch more of NowRx’s high-tech micro-fulfilment centers to bring free same-day prescription medication delivery to customers in new geographic areas.

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Presentation: 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

About NowRx

NowRx is a technology-enabled pharmacy that uses proprietary pharmacy software, robotics, AI, and last-mile logistics to provide free same-day delivery of prescription medications. NowRx’s pharmacy management system, QuickFill (v3.5), is one of the only pharmacy management software systems designed for same-day delivery that has been certified by the nation’s leading health information network, Surescripts Health Alliance Network. Surescripts connects NowRx’s QuickFill directly to more than 1.5 million physicians across the U.S. Powered by its DEA-certified micro-fulfillment pharmacies and hyper-efficient operations, as of July 2020 NowRx has delivered over 200,000 medications to 28,000+ customers. Learn more at www.nowrx.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

