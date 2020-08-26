OpSens to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

QUEBEC CITY, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2020 / OpSens Inc. (“OpSens” or the “Company”)(TSX:OPS)(OTCQX:OPSSF), a Company focusing mainly on physiological measurements in interventional cardiology, today announced it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:20 AM Eastern Time (7:20 AM Pacific Time). Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive of the Company will be presenting to a live virtual audience and host meetings with investors on the four days the event will be held, from September 1st through the 4th.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with Louis Laflamme should contact Marie-Claude Poitras at marie-claude.poitras@opsens.com.

You may register to attend by following this link: Full schedule or directly OpSens Presentation

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

For further information, please contact: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer or Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer at 418.781.0333

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

