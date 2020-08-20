OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Signs Exclusive Greece & Greek Islands Distribution Territory Agreement LOI for OPTEC UV, UV-C & PPE Product Lines

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) The Company today announced the agreement for an exclusive distribution agreement for the Optec, UV (Ultra-Violet), UV-C and PPE Product lines with an established Athens, based Greek International Distribution Company. The companies today executed the Exclusive LOI for the territories including the $3M Inventory purchase required to maintain the exclusivity through December 31st, 2020. The initial contract term is for a period of 5 years with a mutually consented agreement to extend for an additional 5-year term, based on prior milestone exclusivity achievements. The contracted territory includes the Greek mainland and surrounding Greek Islands. The definitive agreement is expected to be executed within 30 days of the executed LOI agreement.

OPTEC CEO commented, “The Mediterranean as a whole, Greece in particular is implementing some of the most stringent pre-emptive pandemic measures to protect the country’s population., Greek Governmental Ambassadors are introducing mandatory measures for the use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) products to effect these rules. The use of the OPTEC suite of Pandemic safety products is now almost a must in addition to the already required pre-emptive products and measures. We welcome the opportunity to extend our safety products to the Greek communities with our Greek Partner”.

About OPTEC International, Inc. OPTEC is currently targeting both US and International markets including Municipalities, School Districts, Church Organizations and Houses of Worship, Gymnasium Chains, Shopping Malls, Retail Store, Restaurant and Hotels chains, Cruise Ship Lines and Governmental Agencies including Military applications. The products are currently available for delivery in the North America Regions. With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies. The company’s Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com.

https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/greece-grapples-dramatic-spike-covid-19-infections

https://www.ekathimerini.com/256010/article/ekathimerini/news/217-new-covid-19-infections-28-patients-intubated

https://gr.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/

Recent OPTEC CEO Video Link. https://youtu.be/I3OxedSlg4g

OPTEC Terminal Gate Temperature Scanner Video Link https://optecuvc.com/wp content/uploads/2020/08/Optec_Temperature_Scan_video.mp4

Additional Information Links about Ultra-Violet & UV-C Technology .

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/03/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8237137/Columbia-scientist-says-special-type-ultraviolet-light-secret-killing-coronavirus.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-york-city-subway-ultraviolet-light-coronavirus-mta/

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2020/05/19/mta-invests–1-million-in-uv-light-machines-to-clean-subways

https://abcnews.go.com/US/ultraviolet-light-zap-coronavirus-york-city-subways-buses/story?id=70770382

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc.

Contact: info@optecintl.com

Product Call Center: 877-955-8787

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602559/OPTEC-INTERNATIONAL-Signs-Exclusive-Greece-Greek-Islands-Distribution-Territory-Agreement-LOI-for-OPTEC-UV-UV-C-PPE-Product-Lines