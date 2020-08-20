Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 12:20 PM PST / 3:20 PM EST. CEO of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Danny Schoening will be presenting to a live audience.

“We continue to receive excellent feedback from these events and are excited to again participate in these efficient means of interacting with our shareholders,” stated Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings Inc. “We look forward to sharing our continuing path of increasing year over year revenue growth and excellent cash generation.”

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/OPXS

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2015 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.optexsys.com.

ABOUT LD MICRO

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

