Ovation Science’s Hand Sanitizer DermSafe now Manufactured in Canada

New Inventory of Pharmaceutical-Grade Hand Sanitizer Now Available

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) (“Ovation” or the “Company”) announces that it has expanded its production of its DermSafe® Hand Sanitizer Lotion by completing the manufacturing of its first order in Canada at a contract manufacturer in Ontario that follows strict cGMP guidelines set by Health Canada.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that it is now working with 5 distributors across Canada, with a strong focus on industries that can benefit from the use of DermSafe, including schools, independent retailers, sports facilities and private airlines amongst others.

“We having been successful manufacturing DermSafe through our existing channels in the USA however expanding our capacity to our Canadian contract manufacturer will improve availability and reduce delivery costs for our customers. We are pleased to have this additional source of inventory to supplement our current supply as we expand our reach across Canada and continue to meet the needs of the growing market,” said Mr. Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. “People are purchasing DermSafe because they want an alternative to the drying effects of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. They also want to not only stay protected themselves but also to help employees feel more comfortable coming back to work or for students going back to school or university.” He added, “There are two sizes of DermSafe available, a 59ml personal sized bottle which is easy to carry in your pocket or purse, as well as a commercial use 236ml bottle with a precise pump that can sit on a counter at home or at the office.”

Facts About DermSafe Hand Sanitizer That Makes It Different:

DermSafe is listed by Health Canada as an approved product under: “ Disinfectants and hand sanitizers accepted under COVID-19 interim measure. “

DermSafe has two Drug Identification Numbers (DIN) for personal use and personal commercial use.

DermSafe has received the “ Dermatology Seal of Approval ” from the Canadian Dermatology Review Panel.

DermSafe is a pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizer lotion backed by science.

It is made without alcohol therefore it is non-drying. Instead DermSafe offers the persistent protection of chlorhexidine gluconate; an ingredient used worldwide as a pre-surgical soap due to its proven abilities to kill germs.

DermSafe uses a proprietary polymer delivery system called Invisicare®, which enhances how products stay on the skin and how it delivers drugs to the skin.

For information about DermSafe and to purchase visit: https://dermsafe.com

For information about Ovation Science products visit: https://ovationscience.com/products/.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including DermSafe, all made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation’s management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

