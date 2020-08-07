Overseas Shipholding Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Net income for the second quarter 2020 was $6.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019.

Shipping revenues for the second quarter 2020 were $114.5 million, up 29.5% compared with the second quarter 2019.

Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter 2020 were $100.4 million, up 22.3% compared with the second quarter 2019.

Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $29.8 million, up 63.1% from $18.2 million in the second quarter 2019.

Total cash(C) was $94.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

At the end of May 2020, the Company took delivery of a 204,000 barrel capacity oil and chemical tank barge. The barge, named the OSG 204, has been paired with an existing tug within the Company’s fleet, the OSG Endurance. The ATB unit will be operating in the Jones Act trade and has entered into a one-year time charter.

On July 30, 2020, the Company used $20.0 million of restricted cash, along with a cash payment of $4.2 million, which included interest and other fees, to pay in full the Company’s term loan on the Overseas Gulf Coast, due 2024. At June 30, 2020, the principal amount of the term loan of $24.0 million is included in current installments of long-term debt on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “Under the continuing disruptive influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to remember that our business is not one that can be done remotely in all respects. The contribution made by all of our employees, and in particular our seafarers, in realizing the strong financial results reported this morning should be applauded by all who benefit from their service. As was the case during the first quarter of this year, the deep book of time charters that we entered into at the end of last year has provided considerable insulation from exposure to the drop in transportation demand affecting both crude oil and refined product. The results produced in this context both met our expectations and provided renewed confidence in the value of OSG’s operating platform.”

Mr. Norton added, “Looking ahead, we anticipate that the combined effects of observable COVID-19 related demand suppression, the usual seasonally slow summer period, and the impact of a high concentration of drydock activities will result in lower time charter earnings for the third quarter. As we move through the balance of the year, the slope of demand recovery in transportation fuel consumption in the US will likely shape our overall future performance. Available data indicate that this recovery is, with the exception of jet fuel demand, well underway. Absent a reversal of this encouraging trend, there is cause for optimism that in terms of both rate and utilization, a restoration of a balanced and healthy market condition is foreseeable in our key markets.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Shipping revenues were $114.5 million for the quarter, up 29.5% compared with the second quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $100.4 million, an increase of $18.3 million, or 22.3%, compared with the second quarter of 2019. The increase primarily resulted from the addition to our fleet of two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, three crude oil tankers, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, and one ATB, OSG 204 and OSG Endurance, which was delivered at the end of May 2020, and two Government of Israel voyages during the second quarter of 2020 compared to one during the second quarter of 2019. The increase was offset by two fewer ATBs in our fleet and a decrease in Delaware Bay lightering volumes during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $13.6 million compared to operating income of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the second quarter 2020 was $6.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $11.6 million compared with the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



($ in thousands)

June 30,



2020 December 31,



2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,192 $ 41,503 Restricted cash 20,062 60 Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $3,291 and $5,611, net of reserve for doubtful accounts 6,100 9,247 Income tax receivable 454 1,192 Other receivables 2,967 3,037 Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,037 2,470 Total Current Assets 106,812 57,509 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 833,716 737,212 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 27,557 23,734 Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock 861,273 760,946 Restricted cash – non current 88 114 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies — 3,599 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 29,517 31,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 252,379 286,469 Other assets 18,547 35,013 Total Assets $ 1,268,616 $ 1,175,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 37,567 $ 35,876 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,384 90,145 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,001 4,011 Current installments of long-term debt 60,755 31,512 Total Current Liabilities 192,707 161,544 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 891 864 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 184,662 219,501 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 22,473 23,548 Long-term debt 376,529 336,535 Deferred income taxes, net 80,237 72,833 Other liabilities 37,094 19,097 Total Liabilities 894,593 833,922 Equity: Common stock – Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 86,336,977 and 85,713,610 shares issued and outstanding) 863 857 Paid-in additional capital 591,286 590,436 Accumulated deficit (211,834 ) (243,339 ) 380,315 347,954 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,292 ) (6,409 ) Total Equity 374,023 341,545 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,268,616 $ 1,175,467

Consolidated Statements of Operations



($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Time and bareboat charter revenues $ 96,662 $ 62,007 $ 174,812 $ 125,127 Voyage charter revenues 17,877 26,452 40,586 51,070 114,539 88,459 215,398 176,197 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 14,112 6,353 17,897 11,337 Vessel expenses 41,644 32,520 77,413 64,967 Charter hire expenses 22,505 22,581 44,965 44,879 Depreciation and amortization 14,217 13,084 28,236 25,561 General and administrative 7,599 5,957 13,772 11,633 Bad debt expense — 4,300 — 4,300 Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 813 (66 ) 1,110 51 Total operating expenses 100,890 84,729 183,393 162,728 Income from vessel operations 13,649 3,730 32,005 13,469 Equity in income of affiliated companies — 68 — 68 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement — — 19,172 — Operating income 13,649 3,798 51,177 13,537 Other (expense)/income, net (58 ) 262 (27 ) 617 Income before interest expense and income taxes 13,591 4,060 51,150 14,154 Interest expense (6,167 ) (6,571 ) (12,241 ) (13,077 ) Income/(loss) before income taxes 7,424 (2,511 ) 38,909 1,077 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,044 ) 773 (7,404 ) 381 Net income/(loss) $ 6,380 $ (1,738 ) $ 31,505 $ 1,458 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic – Class A 89,747,630 89,245,696 89,584,969 89,125,986 Diluted – Class A 90,812,332 89,245,696 90,600,658 89,507,860 Per Share Amounts: Basic and diluted net income – Class A $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.35 $ 0.02

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



($ in thousands)

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 31,505 $ 1,458 Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 28,236 25,561 Bad debt expense — 4,300 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement (19,172 ) — Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 1,110 51 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 1,124 1,023 Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants 1,055 763 Deferred income tax expense/(benefit) 7,431 (1,047 ) Interest on finance lease liabilities 1,001 410 Non-cash operating lease expense 45,680 44,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 14 48 Distributed earnings of affiliated companies 3,562 3,470 Payments for drydocking (10,078 ) (9,383 ) Operating lease liabilities (45,998 ) (45,316 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (3,204 ) (6,337 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,266 19,806 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (16,973 ) — Proceeds from disposals of vessels and other property 700 2,197 Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements (38,657 ) (34,722 ) Expenditures for other property (498 ) (638 ) Net cash used in investing activities (55,428 ) (33,163 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on debt (26,669 ) (10,417 ) Extinguishment of debt (673 ) (2,139 ) Tax withholding on share-based awards (197 ) (294 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 95,441 — Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities (2,075 ) (798 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 65,827 (13,648 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 52,665 (27,005 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 41,677 80,641 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 94,342 $ 53,636

Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days

The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and the comparable period of 2019. Revenue days in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 totaled 2,031 compared with 1,808 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release.

2020 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, Spot



Earnings Fixed



Earnings Spot



Earnings Fixed



Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 31,120 $ 61,360 $ 37,356 $ 57,212 Revenue days 89 1,088 157 959 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 27,051 $ 16,752 $ 17,347 $ 11,962 Revenue days 156 181 99 83 ATBs: Average rate $ 16,333 $ — $ 19,000 $ 21,610 Revenue days 124 — 89 252 Lightering: Average rate $ 44,346 $ — $ 68,220 $ — Revenue days 121 — 169 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,538 $ — $ — Revenue days — 272 — —

2020 2019 Six Months Ended June 30, Spot



Earnings Fixed



Earnings Spot



Earnings Fixed



Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 46,830 $ 60,819 $ 33,920 $ 57,035 Revenue days 181 2,140 247 1,941 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 27,387 16,770 $ 21,905 $ 12,023 Revenue days 310 363 211 151 ATBs: Average rate $ 21,213 $ 24,686 $ 19,979 $ 21,583 Revenue days 217 89 175 518 Lightering: Average rate $ 51,388 $ 61,012 $ 70,634 $ — Revenue days 243 87 349 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 58,621 $ — $ — Revenue days — 330 — —

(a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.

Fleet Information

As of June 30, 2020, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 25 vessels, 13 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.

Vessels



Owned Vessels



Chartered-In Total at June 30, 2020 Vessel Type Number Number Total Vessels Total dwt (3) Handysize Product Carriers (1) 6 11 17 810,825 Crude Oil Tankers (2) 3 1 4 772,194 Refined Product ATBs 2 — 2 56,133 Lightering ATBs 2 — 2 91,112 Total Operating Fleet 13 12 25 1,730,264

(1) Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets. (2) Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup. (3) Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.

(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues

Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 100,427 $ 82,106 $ 197,501 $ 164,860 Add: Voyage expenses 14,112 6,353 17,897 11,337 Shipping revenues $ 114,539 $ 88,459 $ 215,398 $ 176,197

Vessel Operating Contribution

Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.

Our “niche market activities”, which include Delaware Bay lightering, MSP vessels and shuttle tankers, continue to provide a stable operating platform underlying our total US Flag operations. These vessels’ operations are insulated from the forces affecting the broader Jones Act market.

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Niche Market Activities $ 17,716 $ 20,736 $ 39,420 $ 43,339 Jones Act Handysize Tankers 9,927 2,692 22,309 5,126 ATBs 174 3,577 2,978 6,549 Alaska Crude Oil Tankers 8,461 — 10,416 — Vessel Operating Contribution 36,278 27,005 75,123 55,014 Depreciation and amortization 14,217 13,084 28,236 25,561 General and administrative 7,599 5,957 13,772 11,633 Bad debt expense — 4,300 — 4,300 Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 813 (66 ) 1,110 51 Income from vessel operations $ 13,649 $ 3,730 $ 32,005 $ 13,469

(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income/(loss) $ 6,380 $ (1,738 ) $ 31,505 $ 1,458 Income tax expense/(benefit) 1,044 (773 ) 7,404 (381 ) Interest expense 6,167 6,571 12,241 13,077 Depreciation and amortization 14,217 13,084 28,236 25,561 EBITDA 27,808 17,144 79,386 39,715 Amortization classified in charter hire expenses 143 267 285 497 Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses 371 401 750 804 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 616 453 1,055 763 Loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 813 (66 ) 1,110 51 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 14 48 14 48 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,765 $ 18,247 $ 82,600 $ 41,878

(C) Total Cash

($ in thousands) June 30,



2020 December 31,



2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,192 $ 41,503 Restricted cash – current 20,062 60 Restricted cash – non-current 88 114 Total Cash $ 94,342 $ 41,677

