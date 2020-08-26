Pedro Resources Announces Management Changes

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 26, 2020) – Pedro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PED.H) (“Pedro” or the “Company“) announces the resignation of Mr. Randy Koroll as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Koroll for his contributions to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Fiona Fitzmaurice, CPA; ACCA; BA as the new Chief Financial Officer or the Company. Ms. Fitzmaurice has over 15 years of financial experience with private and public companies. She has been responsible for all aspects of finance, treasury and tax functions with current emphasis in the mining and resource exploration sector. Ms. Fitzmaurice is a valuable addition to the management strength of Pedro Resources.

In addition, the Company announces that current Director, Wesley Thompson, will be serving as Business Development advisor. Mr. Thompson is an experienced investor and advisor to junior resource companies in the areas of investor relations, marketing, and raising capital.

