Performant Financial to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:20PM PST / 4:20PM EST. Lisa Im, Chief Executive Officer of Performant will be presenting to a live audience.

Performant is excited to further highlight our strategic growth avenues that will continue to build on our 76% YoY growth in Healthcare market revenues for 1H FY2020, coming off a year with 66% YoY growth in Healthcare market revenues.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

“We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space.” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Performant’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PFMT

Profiles powered by LD Micro – News Compliments of Accesswire

About Performant

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming “500” in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Richard Zubek

Phone: 925-960-4988

Address: 333 N. Canyons Pkwy. Ste 100, Livermore, CA 94551

Email: rzubek@performantcorp.com

SOURCE: Performant Financial via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602751/Performant-Financial-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference