Ping Identity Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Outlook for Third Quarter

ARR was $235.2 million, up 19% from the prior year period

Total revenue was $59.0 million, of which 92% was subscription revenue

Announced the appointment of Candace Worley as Chief Product Officer

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“Ping closed the quarter with great momentum, exceeding our expectations across all key metrics. Our customers are leveraging Ping’s offerings to provide comprehensive and advanced hybrid cloud identity solutions for their digital transformation strategies,” said Andre Durand, Ping Identity’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Identity-based security has become a critical capability for enterprises in this new business environment. Remote work for employees brings with it increased security threats and consumers are demanding contact-less, digital means of transacting for goods and services. Ping is well positioned for continued growth and leadership in this new business climate,” Durand concluded.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2020

ARR: Ending ARR at June 30, 2020 was $235.2 million and represented a 19% increase compared to the same period last year. Ping Identity defines ARR as the annualized value of all subscription contracts as of the end of the period.

Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $59.0 million. Subscription revenue was $54.3 million.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $21.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $8.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2019. Unlevered Free Cash Flow was $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $9.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: For the period ended June 30, 2020, Ping Identity’s dollar-based net retention rate was 111%.

Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Recent Business Highlights

Delivered our annual industry conference, Identiverse, in a fully remote and virtual format

Expanded our available cloud offerings on the AWS marketplace

Ended the quarter with 242 customers over $250,000 in ARR, representing a 13% year-over-year growth rate in that cohort of customers.

“Our second quarter performance demonstrates the resiliency of identity security and our ability to balance growth and profitability amidst a difficult economic backdrop,” stated Raj Dani, Chief Financial Officer of Ping Identity. “Total ARR grew 19% versus the prior year period, which we believe provides the best representation of the underlying health of the business. Our Unlevered Free Cash Flow margin was 8% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13% for the quarter.

“The hybrid nature of our platform continues to differentiate Ping in the market as large enterprise customers seek flexibility, customization, and control of their identity infrastructure. As we start to normalize operations in this new environment, we look forward to leaning into investments that will expand our platform and address our massive market opportunity.”

Financial Outlook

Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2020:

Quarter Ending September 30, 2020:

Total ARR of $240.2 million to $242.2 million

Total Revenue of $54.0 million to $57.0 million

Unlevered Free Cash Flow of ($10.0) million to ($8.0) million

Year Ending December 31, 2020:

Given prevailing macro uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ping Identity is not providing a full year outlook

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Ping Identity will host a conference call today, August 12, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7836808. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 19, 2020. The replay dial-in number will be (800) 585-8367 or for international (416) 621-4642, using the replay number pin: 7836808. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.pingidentity.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Ping Identity’s results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Levered Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and acquisition-related expenses. Ping Identity believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical consolidated financial information, certain statements in this press release and on the related teleconference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and on the related teleconference call are forward-looking statements. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements Ping Identity makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company’s other filings with the SEC which include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; our ability to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to enhance and deploy our cloud-based offerings while continuing to effectively offer our on-premise offerings; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; the impact on our business of a network or data security incident or unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data; the effects on our business if we are unable to acquire new customers, if our customers do not renew their arrangements with us, or if we are unable to expand sales to our existing customers or develop new solutions or solution packages that achieve market acceptance; our ability to manage our growth effectively, execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges; our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to enhance and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel to execute our growth plan; the risks associated with interruptions or performance problems of our technology, infrastructure and service providers; our dependence on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure services; the impact of data privacy concerns, evolving regulations of cloud computing, cross-border data transfer restrictions and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations; the impact of volatility in quarterly operating results; the risks associated with our revenue recognition policy and other factors may distort our financial results in any given period; the effects on our customer base and business if we are unable to enhance our brand cost-effectively; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and similar laws; our ability to comply with governmental export and import controls and economic sanctions laws; our ability to comply with HIPAA; the potential adverse impact of legal proceedings; the impact of our frequently long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets or otherwise successfully implement our growth strategy; the impact of a change in our pricing model; our ability to meet service level commitments under our customer contracts; the impact on our business and reputation if we are unable to provide high-quality customer support; our dependence on strategic relationships with third parties; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in IT and identity spending; the ability of our platform, solutions and solution packages to interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures; our dependence on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our dependence on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructures; our reliance on software and services from other parties; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our solutions; our ability to protect our proprietary rights; the impact on our business if we are subject to infringement claim or a claim that results in a significant damage award; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our solutions, solution packages and subscriptions; our reliance on SaaS vendors to operate certain functions of our business; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our agreements; the risks associated with liability claims if we breach our contracts; the impact of the failure by our customers to pay us in accordance with the terms of their agreements; our ability to expand the sales of our solutions and solution packages to customers located outside of the United States; the risks associated with exposure to foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of Brexit; the impact of potentially adverse tax consequences associated with our international operations; the impact of changes in tax laws or regulations; the impact of the Tax Act; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; the risks associated with having operations and employees located in Israel; the risks associated with doing business with governmental entities; and the impact of catastrophic events on our business. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Ping Identity’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity™ platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 54,268 $ 56,272 $ 111,086 $ 103,892 Professional services and other 4,713 6,188 9,307 9,006 Total revenue 58,981 62,460 120,393 112,898 Cost of revenue: Subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1) 7,509 5,652 14,618 10,833 Professional services and other (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1) 4,226 3,675 8,239 6,916 Amortization expense 4,944 3,956 9,546 7,822 Total cost of revenue 16,679 13,283 32,403 25,571 Gross profit 42,302 49,177 87,990 87,327 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 20,751 20,026 42,941 37,334 Research and development(1) 11,411 10,857 23,625 22,311 General and administrative(1) 11,726 8,664 23,115 15,748 Depreciation and amortization 4,233 4,153 8,482 8,274 Total operating expenses 48,121 43,700 98,163 83,667 Income (loss) from operations (5,819 ) 5,477 (10,173 ) 3,660 Other income (expense): Interest expense (724 ) (4,133 ) (1,230 ) (8,249 ) Other income (expense), net 695 234 (555 ) 225 Total other income (expense) (29 ) (3,899 ) (1,785 ) (8,024 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (5,848 ) 1,578 (11,958 ) (4,364 ) Benefit for income taxes 2,932 178 4,876 1,241 Net income (loss) $ (2,916 ) $ 1,756 $ (7,082 ) $ (3,123 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 80,169 65,018 79,956 65,012 Diluted 80,169 66,451 79,956 65,012

_______________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Subscription cost of revenue $ 174 $ — $ 320 $ — Professional services and other cost of revenue 99 — 183 — Sales and marketing 1,243 188 2,040 410 Research and development 1,298 218 2,186 433 General and administrative 1,731 634 2,673 1,256 Total $ 4,545 $ 1,040 $ 7,402 $ 2,099

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,102 $ 67,637 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $978 and $873 58,728 67,642 Contract assets, current 69,301 70,031 Deferred commissions, current 5,355 5,814 Prepaid expenses 7,478 12,768 Other current assets 1,028 3,774 Total current assets 318,992 227,666 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 10,342 11,183 Goodwill 418,660 417,696 Intangible assets, net 182,623 187,868 Contract assets, noncurrent 15,400 15,979 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 7,740 7,856 Deferred income taxes, net 2,628 2,755 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,789 — Other noncurrent assets 1,583 1,808 Total noncurrent assets 652,765 645,145 Total assets $ 971,757 $ 872,811 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,038 $ 1,118 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,251 9,302 Accrued compensation 9,854 18,126 Deferred revenue, current 37,374 45,446 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,311 — Total current liabilities 64,828 73,992 Noncurrent liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,590 2,061 Long-term debt, net of current portion 148,889 50,941 Deferred income taxes, net 24,347 30,571 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,083 — Other liabilities, noncurrent 1,139 4,775 Total noncurrent liabilities 193,048 88,348 Total liabilities 257,876 162,340 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 80 80 Additional paid-in capital 729,602 718,446 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,063 ) (399 ) Accumulated deficit (14,738 ) (7,656 ) Total stockholders’ equity 713,881 710,471 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 971,757 $ 872,811

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (7,082 ) $ (3,123 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,028 16,096 Stock-based compensation expense 7,402 2,099 Amortization of deferred commissions 3,761 2,760 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 124 424 Operating leases, net (21 ) — Deferred taxes (5,280 ) (1,471 ) Other 186 69 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,727 6,044 Contract assets 1,309 (8,169 ) Deferred commissions (3,186 ) (3,629 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,186 3,087 Other assets 220 225 Accounts payable 3,894 (376 ) Accrued compensation (8,724 ) (4,611 ) Accrued expenses and other 2,243 (1,484 ) Deferred revenue (7,543 ) 123 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,244 8,064 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and other (1,420 ) (2,330 ) Capitalized software development costs (6,749 ) (4,492 ) Acquisition of ShoCard, net of cash acquired of $0 (4,703 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (12,872 ) (6,822 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of Elastic Beam contingent consideration (424 ) (1,136 ) Payment of deferred offering costs (295 ) (543 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 6,046 978 Payment for tax withholding on equity awards (1,653 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt 97,823 — Payment of long-term debt — (1,250 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 101,497 (1,951 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (406 ) 220 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 109,463 (489 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 68,386 84,143 End of period $ 177,849 $ 83,654

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 42,302 $ 49,177 $ 87,990 $ 87,327 Amortization expense 4,944 3,956 9,546 7,822 Stock-based compensation 273 — 503 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 47,519 $ 53,133 $ 98,039 $ 95,149 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin 81 % 85 % 81 % 84 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total operating expenses $ 48,121 $ 43,700 $ 98,163 $ 83,667 Stock-based compensation (4,272 ) (1,040 ) (6,899 ) (2,099 ) Acquisition related expenses (30 ) (545 ) (1,099 ) (2,277 ) Amortization expense (3,345 ) (3,475 ) (6,689 ) (6,955 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 40,474 $ 38,640 $ 83,476 $ 72,336 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (2,916 ) $ 1,756 $ (7,082 ) $ (3,123 ) Stock-based compensation 4,545 1,040 7,402 2,099 Acquisition related expenses 30 545 1,099 2,277 Amortization expense 8,289 7,431 16,235 14,777 Provision for income taxes(1) (3,216 ) (2,344 ) (6,184 ) (4,980 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 6,732 $ 8,428 $ 11,470 $ 11,050 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 80,169 65,018 79,956 65,012 Diluted 80,169 66,451 79,956 65,012 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share: Basic 80,169 65,018 79,956 65,012 Diluted 83,002 66,451 82,590 66,195 _______________ (1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (2,916 ) $ 1,756 $ (7,082 ) $ (3,123 ) Interest expense(1) 724 4,133 1,230 8,249 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,932 ) (178 ) (4,876 ) (1,241 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,177 8,109 18,028 16,096 Stock-based compensation expense 4,545 1,040 7,402 2,099 Acquisition related expense 30 545 1,099 2,277 Other (income) expense, net(2) (695 ) (234 ) 555 (225 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,933 $ 15,171 $ 16,356 $ 24,132 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13 % 24 % 14 % 21 % _______________ (1) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs. (2) Includes gains and losses from transactions denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, interest income and other income (expense).

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Nick Allen



Tel: 720.728.1007



investor@pingidentity.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Miller



Tel: 720.728.1033



press@pingidentity.com

