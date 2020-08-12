Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.125% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series M

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tom Boyle, Chief Financial Officer of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA, the “Company”), announced that the Company has priced a public offering of 8,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 per depositary share, with each depositary share representing 1/1,000 of a 4.125% Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, Series M. The offering is expected to result in $200 million of gross proceeds (assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option) and to close on or about August 14, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds to make investments in self-storage facilities and in entities that own self-storage facilities, for the development of self-storage facilities and for general corporate purposes, which may include redemption of its preferred shares.

BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone 1-866-718-1649; UBS Securities LLC, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: 1-888-827-7275; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone: 1-800-645-3751 or email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering of securities by the Company and the use of net proceeds of such offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include market conditions and the demand for the Company’s preferred securities and risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus and prospectus supplement filed with the SEC in connection with this offering and in the Company’s SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts

Ryan Burke



(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141