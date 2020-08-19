Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series W and 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series X

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series W (NYSE:PSAPrW) and 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series X (NYSE:PSAPrX) on September 30, 2020 at $25 per depositary share. The aggregate redemption amount to be paid to all holders of the depositary shares is $500,000,000 for the Series W and $225,000,000 for the Series X for a total of $725,000,000.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

