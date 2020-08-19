Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series W and 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series X

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that it is calling for redemption all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series W (NYSE:PSAPrW) and 5.20% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series X (NYSE:PSAPrX) on September 30, 2020 at $25 per depositary share. The aggregate redemption amount to be paid to all holders of the depositary shares is $500,000,000 for the Series W and $225,000,000 for the Series X for a total of $725,000,000.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Contacts

Ryan Burke

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141

More Stories

Diamond Drilling and Geophysics Underway in Australia

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: IFS Confirmed to Remain Part of Lima Stock Exchange’s Good Corporate Governance Index for Third Consecutive Year

Turning Point Brands Announces Retirement of General Counsel James Dobbins and Appoints Brittani Cushman as Successor

Kansas City Southern Receives Quest for Quality Award for On-Time Performance, Customer Service

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BMO’s 2020 Real Assets Conference

NTT DATA’s Technology Services Help Schools Pivot Safely to New Learning Environments and Protocols

You may have missed

Diamond Drilling and Geophysics Underway in Australia

INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC.: IFS Confirmed to Remain Part of Lima Stock Exchange’s Good Corporate Governance Index for Third Consecutive Year

Turning Point Brands Announces Retirement of General Counsel James Dobbins and Appoints Brittani Cushman as Successor

Kansas City Southern Receives Quest for Quality Award for On-Time Performance, Customer Service

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BMO’s 2020 Real Assets Conference

error: Content is protected !!